Drought, heat waves lower river levels in Edirne

Drought, heat waves lower river levels in Edirne

EDİRNE
Drought, heat waves lower river levels in Edirne

Severe drought and high temperatures in recent months have sharply reduced water levels in the Meriç and Tunca rivers in the northwestern province of Edirne.

Insufficient rainfall, increased evaporation due to extreme heat and heavy use of river water for irrigation caused parts of the rivers to run dry.

In some sections of the Tunca, the riverbed has split into sand islets, while stagnant stretches have become overgrown with reeds and dense vegetation.

According to the latest measurements by the State Hydraulic Works (DSI), the Tunca’s flow rate dropped to 2 cubic meters per second, while the Meriç measured 35 cubic meters per second.

Associate Professor Musa Uludağ, deputy director of a natural disaster research center at Trakya University, said the drought has taken a heavier toll on the rivers this year.

The hydrological data of Edirne show fluctuating patterns over decades, but dry periods are now becoming more frequent and severe, according to Uludağ.

He noted that Edirne’s annual average precipitation is 592 millimeters, but this can fall to 400 millimeters in some years or rise to 700 millimeters in others.

The expert also pointed to the global effects of climate change.

“Deforestation, over-urbanization and urban heat islands disrupt climate patterns. While we are already facing drought, agricultural demand and water consumption rise with population growth,” he said.

This puts pressure on both groundwater and surface water, Uludağ noted.

He underlined that 2025 has been “much drier and hotter” compared to previous years, with evaporation caused by heat, lack of rainfall and poor water management all worsening the situation.

"Our region is experiencing a prolonged dry period that could last another 5 to 6 years. It is too early to say how effective the next wet cycle will be on water resources.”

Due to worsening stiuation, agricultural yields are also being hit hard, Uludağ noted.

“Edirne has recorded above-normal temperatures this year, which increased evaporation while rainfall remained scarce,” he explained. “Irrigation needs added further strain. A significant portion of the water from the Meriç and Tunca is diverted into rice fields once the rivers enter Türkiye. In addition, Bulgaria has 24 dams on these rivers, storing water in winter and releasing it in summer.”

All these factors directly affect farming, according to Uludağ. The clearest example is in sunflower production, where development has stalled and yields have dropped sharply due to drought.

Edirne is among the provinces where the continental climate is most intensely felt, the expert added, noting that the city consistently records higher temperatures than surrounding provinces.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted
LATEST NEWS

  1. Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

    Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

  2. 7.7-million-year-old elephant skulls unearthed in central Türkiye

    7.7-million-year-old elephant skulls unearthed in central Türkiye

  3. British archaeologist traces the past in Türkiye

    British archaeologist traces the past in Türkiye

  4. Istanbul Coffee Festival kicks off in Kadıköy

    Istanbul Coffee Festival kicks off in Kadıköy

  5. BARCELONA BEYOND TAPAS

    BARCELONA BEYOND TAPAS
Recommended
Türkiye’s banana boom: Greenhouses drive rapid expansion

Türkiye’s banana boom: Greenhouses drive rapid expansion
New York court issues arrest warrant for collector of looted Anatolian statue

New York court issues arrest warrant for collector of looted Anatolian statue
Thracian city welcomes visitors to centuries-old, vibrant fair

Thracian city welcomes visitors to centuries-old, vibrant fair
Fidan calls for global action on Gaza genocide at Rome conference

Fidan calls for global action on 'Gaza genocide' at Rome conference
Türkiye, Armenia hold key talks to advance normalization

Türkiye, Armenia hold key talks to advance normalization
Erdoğan: Culture, art will shape ‘Century of Türkiye’

Erdoğan: Culture, art will shape ‘Century of Türkiye’
Türkiye captures 161 ISIL suspects in a week

Türkiye captures 161 ISIL suspects in a week
WORLD Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Kamchatka in Russia's Far East on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
ECONOMY Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows

Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows

Russia's central bank on Friday cut its key interest rate, but warned inflation was still too high, amid growing concerns over an economic slowdown amid the Ukraine offensive.
SPORTS Türkiye take easy win over Greece to advance to EuroBasket 2025 final

Türkiye take easy win over Greece to advance to EuroBasket 2025 final

Türkiye on Friday cruised to an easy win over Greece 94-68 to move to the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 final.
﻿