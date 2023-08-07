Drone shot down in region southwest of Moscow

Drone shot down in region southwest of Moscow

MOSCOW
Drone shot down in region southwest of Moscow

Russia claimed on Monday to have shot down a Ukrainian drone southwest of Moscow, amid a surge in drone attacks targeting the capital.

The incident in the Kaluga region, less than 200 kilometres (125 miles) from Moscow "affected neither people nor infrastructure", regional governor Vladislav Shapsha wrote on Telegram.

He said the drone was shot down by the anti-aircraft defence system in the Ferzikovsky district overnight.

Russia on Thursday said it had downed seven drones over the region, which did not result in any reported casualties.

In recent weeks, Ukrainian drone attacks have increased on Russian territory, often targeting Moscow and the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Sunday that a drone targeting the Russian capital had been shot down by the city's air defences.

According to the authorities, Moscow has suffered several drone attacks in the past week, including one that damaged an office building in the main business district, which was targeted twice in the space of a few days.

Ukraine,

WORLD Drone shot down in region southwest of Moscow

Drone shot down in region southwest of Moscow
LATEST NEWS

  1. Drone shot down in region southwest of Moscow

    Drone shot down in region southwest of Moscow

  2. Death toll from train derailment in Pakistan rises to 30

    Death toll from train derailment in Pakistan rises to 30

  3. Niger closes airspace over 'threat of intervention' as junta defies deadline

    Niger closes airspace over 'threat of intervention' as junta defies deadline

  4. Belgium canal city of Bruges hits 'red line' with tourist crowds

    Belgium canal city of Bruges hits 'red line' with tourist crowds

  5. Regulator issues new banking licenses

    Regulator issues new banking licenses
Recommended
Death toll from train derailment in Pakistan rises to 30

Death toll from train derailment in Pakistan rises to 30

Niger closes airspace over threat of intervention as junta defies deadline

Niger closes airspace over 'threat of intervention' as junta defies deadline
Philippines accuses China Coast Guard of firing water cannon at its boats

Philippines accuses China Coast Guard of firing water cannon at its boats
Citing threatening Trump post, US prosecutors seek protective order

Citing threatening Trump post, US prosecutors seek protective order
Pakistans ex-PM Khan spends night at high-security prison after sentencing

Pakistan's ex-PM Khan spends night at high-security prison after sentencing
Russia strikes Ukraine blood center, aeronautics group: Zelensky

Russia strikes Ukraine blood center, aeronautics group: Zelensky
WORLD Drone shot down in region southwest of Moscow

Drone shot down in region southwest of Moscow

Russia claimed on Monday to have shot down a Ukrainian drone southwest of Moscow, amid a surge in drone attacks targeting the capital.

ECONOMY Regulator issues new banking licenses

Regulator issues new banking licenses

The Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) has granted licenses to Enpara and Colendi Bank to establish banks.

SPORTS Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles made a triumphant return to gymnastics after a two-year hiatus, dominating the U.S. Classic on Aug. 5 in her first competition since the Tokyo Olympics.