‘Driver's heart attack’ causes deadly Yozgat bus crash

YOZGAT
Authorities have revealed that the tragic passenger bus accident in the Central Anatolian province of Yozgat, in which 12 people died and 18 others were injured, was caused by the sudden incapacity of the driver due to a heart attack.

A passenger bus carrying 31 people on its way from the neighboring province of Sivas to Istanbul was involved in a crash late on Aug. 20 when it ventured off the road and slammed into a barrier close to a sugar factory at the district's exit.

In the accident, 11 people, including the 63-year-old driver Adem Tatlısu, lost their lives, with 18 passengers injured.

It was revealed by autopsy reports that the accident happened due to the bus driver suffering from a heart attack while the bus was on the move.

It was also reported that the camera recordings inside the passenger bus showed the driver fainting at the wheel after suddenly raising his hand to his heart.

Official authorities informed the bus company that he died of a heart attack before the crash, said İsa Tatlısu, the eldest son of the bus driver.

İsa Tatlısu said his father had been a bus driver for years and had no cardiac problems but “suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure.”

