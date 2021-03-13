Drifting asylum seekers rescued off western Turkey

  March 13 2021

İZMİR- Anadolu Agency
A rubber boat drifting off the coast of western Izmir province with 34 asylum seekers was rescued on March 13 by Turkish Coast Guard units. 

Turkish authorities received a distress call from the asylum seekers and found the boat drifting because a strom. All onboard were rescued.

They were referred to the provincial migration office.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

It hosts nearly 4 million refugees, including over 3.6 million Syrians, more than any other country in the world.

