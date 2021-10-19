Draft 'Asterix' story revealed by author’s daughter

  • October 19 2021 07:00:00

Draft 'Asterix' story revealed by author’s daughter

BERLIN-Agence France-Presse
Draft Asterix story revealed by author’s daughter

The daughter of Rene Goscinny, one of the duo behind indomitable French comic-book star Asterix, has revealed that her father left a draft story featuring the Roman-bashing Gaulish warrior unfinished.

"I often think about it, it’s 20 pages, half a comic book," Anne Goscinny told German weekly Der Spiegel in a weekend interview.

Typewritten by Rene Goscinny, the script titled "Asterix at the Circus" was found in the family archives, looked after by Anne.

But she said that completing the story without her father would be a "very complicated" task.

"We’d have to get a lot of people around the table, immerse ourselves in the story and find [Rene’s] voice again," she said, adding, "it’s as if there were a hole in a painting by Goya".

"One day we’ll give it a try, it would be an extraordinary adventure," Anne added.

Asterix - defender of the last Gaulish village holding out against the Roman empire - was dreamed up in 1959 by Rene Goscinny, who died in 1977, and Albert Uderzo, who died last year.

The comic books have sold hundreds of millions of copies worldwide.

Before the Asterix series, there was no history of comics having a scriptwriter.

France,

ECONOMY Montenegro views Turkey as prime source of investment

Montenegro views Turkey as prime source of investment
MOST POPULAR

  1. Invoice of half-million liras by Salt Bae’s restaurant causes uproar

    Invoice of half-million liras by Salt Bae’s restaurant causes uproar

  2. Prices of plots surge in Turkey due to pandemic

    Prices of plots surge in Turkey due to pandemic

  3. Painting of most powerful Ottoman woman goes on sale

    Painting of most powerful Ottoman woman goes on sale

  4. Greek turns house into Turkish museum

    Greek turns house into Turkish museum

  5. Turkey summons envoys of 10 countries over remarks on Osman Kavala case

    Turkey summons envoys of 10 countries over remarks on Osman Kavala case
Recommended
Bursa’s historic structure turns into arts center

Bursa’s historic structure turns into arts center
Turkish singer reveals she was Israeli army deserter

Turkish singer reveals she was Israeli army deserter
Mardin’s Marilyn Monroe dedicates her life to stray animals

Mardin’s Marilyn Monroe dedicates her life to stray animals
German woman blends different cultural inspirations in her artwork

German woman blends different cultural inspirations in her artwork
Waterfall believed to be sacred dries up for first time

Waterfall believed to be sacred dries up for first time
Bear cub gets window on world with help of vets

Bear cub gets window on world with help of vets
WORLD S Africa rejects Russian Sputnik vaccine over HIV fears

S Africa rejects Russian Sputnik vaccine over HIV fears

South Africa’s health products regulator on Oct. 18 said it would not approve Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine due to concerns it could increase the risk of HIV infection among men.

ECONOMY Montenegro views Turkey as prime source of investment

Montenegro views Turkey as prime source of investment

Montenegro believes Turkey has the potential to be among the top five investors in the country, its economic development minister said recently.
SPORTS Turkish midfielder quits playing football

Turkish midfielder quits playing football

Turkish midfielder Nuri Şahin has quit playing football to focus on a managerial role at the age of 33, he confirmed on Oct. 18. 