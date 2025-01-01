Dozens protest in Sudan as gov’t switches out banknotes

Dozens protest in Sudan as gov’t switches out banknotes

PORT SUDAN
Dozens protest in Sudan as gov’t switches out banknotes

Dozens of Sudanese demonstrated outside the seat of the army-backed government in Port Sudan  to protest against its move to enact a partial currency swap.

The army-backed government had set a Dec. 30 deadline for residents of the six states under its control to swap old 500 and 1,000 Sudanese pound banknotes for new ones.

But as dozens protested outside government offices in the Red Sea port city on Dec. 31, Information Minister Khalid al-Aiser announced that residents would have until Jan. 6 to replace their old notes.

The value of the Sudanese pound has plummeted during 20 months of fighting between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, from 500 to the dollar in April 2023 to 2,500 to the dollar now.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people, uprooted more than 12 million and left no sector of the economy unscathed.

The army-backed government says the partial currency swap aims to "protect the national economy and combat criminal operations" by counterfeiters.

But the arrival of the Dec. 30 deadline paralysed transport and trade in Port Sudan, the country's main export outlet.

Bus drivers, petrol stations and store owners refused to accept the old banknotes, while banks had only limited supplies of the new notes, AFP correspondents reported.

Many Sudanese accused the administration of placing an extra burden on the war-weary and increasingly impoverished population.

Critics have also warned that the move risks adding an economic dimension to the divide between areas under army control and those held by the RSF.

Sudan ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Authorities raise fines for aviation safety violations

Authorities raise fines for aviation safety violations
LATEST NEWS

  1. Authorities raise fines for aviation safety violations

    Authorities raise fines for aviation safety violations

  2. DEM Party launches talks after meeting with Öcalan

    DEM Party launches talks after meeting with Öcalan

  3. Greece begins two-year term at UN Security Council

    Greece begins two-year term at UN Security Council

  4. Syria’s new rulers seek fresh diplomatic beginnings

    Syria’s new rulers seek fresh diplomatic beginnings

  5. 28 killed as Israel threatens to step up Gaza strikes

    28 killed as Israel threatens to step up Gaza strikes
Recommended
Manufacturing industry nears stabilization: PMI survey

Manufacturing industry nears stabilization: PMI survey
Türkiye may emerge as ‘most reliable’ gas supplier to Europe

Türkiye may emerge as ‘most reliable’ gas supplier to Europe
Small businesses in US brace for disruptive TikTok ban

Small businesses in US brace for disruptive TikTok ban
Singapore economy grows 4 pct in 2024, tops forecasts

Singapore economy grows 4 pct in 2024, tops forecasts
Hungary officially denied a billion euros of EU funds

Hungary officially denied a billion euros of EU funds
Net external debt stock at $265 billion in 2024’s third quarter

Net external debt stock at $265 billion in 2024’s third quarter
Portfolio, FDI inflows likely to rise this year: DEİK’s Olpak

Portfolio, FDI inflows likely to rise this year: DEİK’s Olpak
WORLD Greece begins two-year term at UN Security Council

Greece begins two-year term at UN Security Council

Greece officially commenced its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council on Jan. 2, marked by a welcoming ceremony at the U.N. headquarters.
ECONOMY Manufacturing industry nears stabilization: PMI survey

Manufacturing industry nears stabilization: PMI survey

The Turkish manufacturing sector neared stabilization in December as rates of moderation in output, new orders, purchasing and inventories all softened over the course of the month, the Istanbul Chamber of Industry’s (İSO) PMI survey has shown.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿