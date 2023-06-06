Dozens of dangerous rail crossings in US to be eliminated

Dozens of dangerous rail crossings in US to be eliminated

OMAHA, Neb.
Dozens of dangerous rail crossings in US to be eliminated

With the rail industry relying on longer and longer trains to cut costs, the Biden administration is handing out $570 million in grants to help eliminate many railroad crossings in 32 states.

The grants announced yesterday will contribute to building bridges or underpasses at the sites of more than three dozen crossings that delay traffic and sometimes keep first responders from where help is desperately needed.

In some places, trains routinely stretching more than 2 miles (3.2 km) long can block crossings for hours, cutting off access to parts of towns and forcing pedestrians to attempt the dangerous act of climbing through trains that could start moving without warning.

“We see countless stories of people unable to get to work on time, goods being blocked from getting where they need to be and first responders being delayed by these trains that can be slowed or stopped, even seeing images of children having to crawl between or under freight trains in order to get to school,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

In one case Buttigieg mentioned, a Texas mom called 911 because her 3-month-old baby was in distress, but an idle train kept the ambulance from getting there quickly and the baby died at the hospital two days later.

In addition to problems associated with blocked crossings, roughly 2,000 collisions are reported at railroad crossings every year. Nearly 250 deaths were recorded last year in those car-train crashes.

In recent years, the major freight railroads have overhauled their operations to rely on fewer, longer trains so they can use fewer crews and locomotives as part of efforts to cut costs.

The railroads insist those changes haven’t made their trains riskier, but regulators and Congress are scrutinizing their operations closely after several recent high-profile derailments. And the problems at rail crossings are well documented.

 

US, Economy,

WORLD 30 arrested for attempted coup in Kyrgyzstan: official

30 arrested for 'attempted coup' in Kyrgyzstan: official
LATEST NEWS

  1. 30 arrested for 'attempted coup' in Kyrgyzstan: official

    30 arrested for 'attempted coup' in Kyrgyzstan: official

  2. Former FBI agent convicted of spying for Russia, dies in prison

    Former FBI agent convicted of spying for Russia, dies in prison

  3. Senior US, Chinese diplomats hold 'candid' talks to avoid escalation of tensions

    Senior US, Chinese diplomats hold 'candid' talks to avoid escalation of tensions

  4. Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying major dam near Kherson

    Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying major dam near Kherson

  5. Volunteers join forces to clean waste around Maiden’s Tower

    Volunteers join forces to clean waste around Maiden’s Tower
Recommended
German exports rebound in April

German exports rebound in April
Saudi Arabia slashes output further to boost oil price

Saudi Arabia slashes output further to boost oil price
Air travel to soar near record in 2023: Industry group

Air travel to soar near record in 2023: Industry group
Turkish inflation dips under 40 pct for first time in 17 months

Turkish inflation dips under 40 pct for first time in 17 months
Sweltering heat in Vietnam’s north sparks power cuts

Sweltering heat in Vietnam’s north sparks power cuts
Twitter safety exec quits after video strife

Twitter safety exec quits after video strife
WORLD 30 arrested for attempted coup in Kyrgyzstan: official

30 arrested for 'attempted coup' in Kyrgyzstan: official

More than 30 people accused of a coup plot have been arrested in Kyrgyzstan, the national security service said Tuesday.

ECONOMY Air travel to soar near record in 2023: Industry group

Air travel to soar near record in 2023: Industry group

Airlines will fly 4.35 billion passengers this year, close to the 2019 record as the industry bounces back from the COVID-19 pandemic, an industry group said yesterday.

SPORTS Women’s taekwondo national team becomes world champion

Women’s taekwondo national team becomes world champion

At the 2023 World Taekwondo Championships held in Azerbaijan, Türkiye has achieved a historical success as the country ranked first in the women’s national team to become champions, winning the world championship as a team for the first time.