VAN
Dozens detained in protests after overturning of DEM Party win in Van

Several cities have witnessed protests following the annulment of the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) win in the local elections in the eastern province of Van, with police detaining dozens during the demonstrations.

The mayorship of the Van Municipality on April 2 was handed over to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) as the provincial election board ruled that the winner, Abdullah Zeydan from the DEM Party, lacked the eligibility to run in the election.

The Justice Ministry reversed a court decision that restored Zeydan's right to stand for election just before the polls, leading to the overturning of his win. During nationwide municipal elections on March 31, Zeydan garnered over 55 percent of the vote in the eastern province.

The scuffles occurred between security forces and the crowds during demonstrations in Van, Siirt, Diyarbakır and İzmir. Intervening in the protests, the police dispersed the groups using water cannons and tear gas.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated that 89 suspects were detained over chanting slogans in support of the PKK terrorist organization and resisting security forces.

Meanwhile, the DEM Party said yesterday it contested theruling that annulled the election of its mayoral candidate in Van.

"We made our objection to the Supreme Election Board cancelling the candidacy of our Van Mayor Abdullah Zeydan and giving the mandate to the AKP candidate," the DEM Party said in a statement.

AKP spokesman Ömer Çelik said the issue was at the discretion of the regional election commission, not the government in Ankara.

Çelik also criticized the turmoil in Van between the police and protesters, who hurled stones at the officers.

Commenting on the transition of the Van Municipality to the AKP, main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel called the overturning of Zeydan's win a "disgrace.”

He also announced the dispatch of a four-member party delegation to the eastern city to “defend the will of the people and to closely monitor the situation.”

CHP cool on AKP’s calls for writing a new constitution
