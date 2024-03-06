Downpours, tornadoes ravage Antalya's agricultural land

Downpours, tornadoes ravage Antalya's agricultural land

ANTALYA
Downpours, tornadoes ravage Antalyas agricultural land

The southern province of Antalya was plunged into chaos late on March 5 as a relentless downpour, accompanied by two separate tornadoes sweeping in from the sea, wreaked havoc across the region, damaging crucial agricultural land.

Due to heavy rains, streets and underpasses, especially the Gıyaseddin Keyhüsrev Underpass in the Kepez district, which previously suffered deadly floods on Feb. 13, were filled with water, leaving side streets clogged.

In Kepez and Konyaaltı districts, many vehicles found themselves stranded on waterlogged roads, prompting the closure of flooded underpasses to traffic.

Amidst the storm, six people were injured as the tornadoes inflicted widespread damage to greenhouses, agricultural areas, workplaces and buildings in four districts, destroying 1,000 decares of greenhouses in the Kumluca district, the center of greenhouse agriculture.

After the weather returned to normal, damage assessment began and Hidayet Kökce, the head of the Kumluca Chamber of Agriculture, surveyed affected areas. Visiting impacted farmers, he gathered crucial information about the extent of the damage.

"Some of our producers had insurance, but there are also those who do not. The tornado passed through 12 kilometers with a width of 70 to 80 meters," he said.

Kökce cautioned against potential price hikes by opportunistic individuals, noting, "Whenever there is a disaster, black marketers appear."

Assuring consumers, he affirmed that there would be no price increases, despite claims of product scarcity.

Kökce admitted that it would not be possible to rebuild the destroyed greenhouses in a short time and emphasized the substantial costs associated with reconstruction, sharing that the installation cost of one acre of nylon greenhouses is 500,000 Turkish Liras ($15,752).

Rain, downpours, storm , ravaged,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul municipality sends aid convoy to Gaza

Istanbul municipality sends aid convoy to Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul municipality sends aid convoy to Gaza

    Istanbul municipality sends aid convoy to Gaza

  2. UN Security Council to meet on spiraling Haiti crisis

    UN Security Council to meet on spiraling Haiti crisis

  3. Russia and Ukraine launch overnight drone attacks

    Russia and Ukraine launch overnight drone attacks

  4. Hungarian president signs Sweden's bid to join NATO

    Hungarian president signs Sweden's bid to join NATO

  5. Downpours, tornadoes ravage Antalya's agricultural land

    Downpours, tornadoes ravage Antalya's agricultural land
Recommended
Istanbul municipality sends aid convoy to Gaza

Istanbul municipality sends aid convoy to Gaza
Istanbul apartment illegally subleased into 27-bed daily rental

Istanbul apartment illegally subleased into 27-bed daily rental
Mosques in Istanbul prepare for Ramadan with traditional Mahya illuminations

Mosques in Istanbul prepare for Ramadan with traditional Mahya illuminations
Antalya celebrates its oranges with 101 traditional dishes

Antalya celebrates its oranges with 101 traditional dishes
8-year-old becomes sole student in rural school

8-year-old becomes sole student in rural school
4.9 magnitude quake raises concern in Marmara region

4.9 magnitude quake raises concern in Marmara region
WORLD UN Security Council to meet on spiraling Haiti crisis

UN Security Council to meet on spiraling Haiti crisis

The U.N. Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday on violence-wracked Haiti, where marauding gangs are threatening a bloody civil war unless absent Prime Minister Ariel Henry steps down.
ECONOMY Asian stocks advance after global markets fall on tech sell-off

Asian stocks advance after global markets fall on tech sell-off

Asian shares mostly gained on Wednesday after global markets fell as traders locked in profits following recent tech-driven rallies.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿