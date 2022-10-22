Domestic tourism spending and travel increase

Domestic tourism spending and travel increase

ANKARA
Domestic tourism spending and travel increase

Domestic tourism spending increased by 84 percent, while the number of travelers rose by 9.5 percent in the second quarter of 2022 from a year ago, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Domestic tourists spent 19.7 billion Turkish Liras in April-June, with package tour spending rising more than 90 percent year-on-year to 1.6 billion liras.

In the first quarter, domestic tourism spending stood at 12.2 billion liras, up 100 percent from the same period of 2021.

Individual tourism spending exhibited a 97.7 percent increase in the second quarter of 2022 compared with a year ago.

The average spending per trip, which was 1,008 liras in the second quarter of 2021, was 1,727 liras, up from 1,383 liras in the January-March period of this year.

Transport accounted for 37 percent of all expenditures, while the share of food and drink was 26.8 percent and accommodation made up 10.4 percent of domestic travelers’ spending.

Package tour spending at 8.2 percent was the next largest item and expenditures made before hitting the roads accounted for 0.9 percent of all spending.

Some 9.85 million people made trips in the second quarter, up 9.5 percent on an annual basis, while the number of trips increased by 7.3 percent from a year ago to 11.4 million.

The number of overnight stays, which was up 8.9 percent in the previous quarter, declined by 17 percent year-on-year to 74.2 million, data also showed.

The average number of overnight stays was 6.5, down from the previous quarter’s average of 7.7 and 8.4 in the second quarter of last year.

The primary purpose of trips travelers made in the second quarter was visiting relatives, accounting for a 63.6 percent share, followed by travel, leisure and holiday at 26.7 percent, and health-related travel at 3.4 percent.

The share of business meetings and conference-related trips was 1.1 percent.

Around 76 percent of those travelers stayed at the homes of their relatives or friends, while 8 percent stayed at hotels, and 8.4 percent at their own homes, according to TÜİK data.

Last year, domestic travelers made a total of 52.8 million trips, up 23.2 percent from 2020 with the number of overnight stays declining 2.2 percent to 45.9 million.

Their spending amounted to 58.1 billion liras in 2021, rising more than 80 percent from the previous year and package tour spending leaping 171 percent to 5.1 billion liras. Individual expenditures grew nearly 75 percent to 53 billion in 2021.

Economy,

WORLD Far-right Meloni named Italy’s first woman PM

Far-right Meloni named Italy’s first woman PM
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye hopeful for truce between Ukraine-Russia, Erdoğan says

    Türkiye hopeful for truce between Ukraine-Russia, Erdoğan says

  2. Cancer center appointment system now under family physicians: Minister

    Cancer center appointment system now under family physicians: Minister

  3. MİT brings senior PKK member to Türkiye

    MİT brings senior PKK member to Türkiye

  4. Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as UK leader

    Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as UK leader

  5. Türkiye hosts FIVB Volleyball Women Championship in Antalya

    Türkiye hosts FIVB Volleyball Women Championship in Antalya
Recommended
Erdoğan says warned France about Lafarge support of terror groups

Erdoğan says warned France about Lafarge support of terror groups
Zero-Waste Project attracts worldwide attention: Turkish first lady

Zero-Waste Project attracts worldwide attention: Turkish first lady
Türkiye’s Nobel laureate wears t-shirt supporting Turkish Cyprus

Türkiye’s Nobel laureate wears t-shirt supporting Turkish Cyprus
Weather bureau issues ‘yellow alert’ for 18 provinces

Weather bureau issues ‘yellow alert’ for 18 provinces
Cancer center appointment system now under family physicians: Minister

Cancer center appointment system now under family physicians: Minister
AKP submits bill for ministry to cover cemevis’ expenses

AKP submits bill for ministry to cover cemevis’ expenses
WORLD Far-right Meloni named Italy’s first woman PM

Far-right Meloni named Italy’s first woman PM

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni was named Italian prime minister on Oct. 21, becoming the first woman to head a government in Italy.
ECONOMY Consumer confidence improves in October

Consumer confidence improves in October

The consumer confidence index increased by 5.3 percent, rising from 72.4 in September to 76.2 in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has reported.
SPORTS Türkiye hosts FIVB Volleyball Women Championship in Antalya

Türkiye hosts FIVB Volleyball Women Championship in Antalya

Türkiye will be hosting the FIVB Volleyball Women’s Club World Championship for the second successive time, the Turkish Volleyball Federation has announced.