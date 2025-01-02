Domestic EV maker Togg delivers nearly 50,000 vehicles to date

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s first domestic electric vehicle producer Togg has delivered a total of 49,676 cars to date.

In 2023, the company sold 19,583 units of its T10X model.

Togg’s sales surged 53.6 percent in 2024 compared to the previous year and reached 30,093 units.

In December, the EV company delivered 5,732 cars.

The number of Togg’s Trugo's DC charging stations in the country's 81 provinces increased to 842 with 1,684 sockets, while the number of AC stations reached 363.

Vehicle sales data for December and the whole of 2024 have not been unveiled yet.

In the first 11 months of last year, EVs accounted for 9.9 percent of the market. From January to November, 83,298 EVs were sold in Türkiye, marking a 38.6 percent increase from a year ago, according to the Automotive Distributors’ and Mobility Association (ODMD).

In November alone, EV sales surged 21 percent year-on-year to 13,554 units.

EVs are estimated to make up 30 percent of Türkiye’s auto market in 2025, Ali Bilaloğlu, CEO of the Turkish auto exporter and distributor Doğuş Otomotiv, said in an interview in late December.

EV sales will increase as more EV models of well-known car brands enter the country Togg boosts its production capacity, according to Bilaloğlu.

The Energy Market Regulatory Authority’s (EPDK) high-case scenario assumes that the number of EVs in Türkiye will exceed 361,000 in 2025 and climb to 1.7 million in 2030 and 4.2 million in 2035.