Dome installed for restored historic church after century

DİYARBAKIR

In a significant restoration milestone, the dome of the 1,600-year-old Saint George Church in Diyarbakır has been replaced following severe damage from the Kahramanmaraş earthquakes that struck eastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023.

The new dome, installed using a crane, marks a significant step in the restoration of the ancient structure.

“We constructed a dome cover using polycarbonate material on a wooden frame, with a perimeter of 40 meters and a diameter of 14 meters. The goal was to preserve the church’s visual connection with the sky, a feature that has left a lasting impression on visitors,” explained Cemil Koç, director of Diyarbakır Survey and Monuments.

Saint George Church, built during the Roman era, stands in the historic İçkale settlement of Sur district. First erected as an administrative church, it has undergone several transformations over the centuries.

In 2020, the church, which once served as an art gallery, was restored by Diyarbakır Municipality and reopened in June 2021. However, the devastating earthquakes left the church severely damaged, necessitating a new phase of restoration, which began in July 2023 under the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

The newly installed dome replaces the original structure, which had been lost about 100 years ago.

“We’ve created this transparent dome to protect the building from natural elements like rain and snow, while maintaining warmth inside,” Koç said. “The installation of the dome has accelerated the ongoing restoration work.”

Once completed, the church will reopen as an art gallery, continuing its legacy as both a historical monument and cultural space.

“Saint George Church was built during the third century in the Roman period. It has been used for various purposes, from a bathhouse in the Artuqid period to an arms depot in the Ottoman era,” Koç explained.

“Historical record indicate that the church was covered by a dome until the early 20th century. After the dome was demolished, it was replaced by a wooden, octagonal tile cover, but the structure remained exposed after further damage in the 1930s.”

The restoration team detected significant deterioration due to weather exposure, which prompted the decision to construct a new dome.

“We expect to complete the restoration by the end of the year,” Koç added.

Final touches, including structural reinforcements, the installation of wooden joinery and improvements to heating and lighting, are underway as the church prepares to welcome visitors once again.