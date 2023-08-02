Dolphin species in Mediterranean endangered

ANTALYA
A group of researchers conducting marine studies on whales and dolphins in Türkiye has warned that all of the dolphin species in the Mediterranean are endangered, as their population is in a "vulnerable situation.”

The Marine Mammal Research Association (DMAD) noted that as a result of their study, in which they captured images of dolphin pods with a drone, there are four dolphin species living in the seas of Türkiye: Common dolphin, striped dolphins, gray dolphins and wild dolphins.

Their relative species, the harbor porpoise, also lives in the country's seas.

Efecan Iştipliler, a member of DMAD, noted that though they frequently encountered wild dolphins and striped dolphins during their research expeditions in the Mediterranean, common dolphins and gray dolphins were rarer, stressing that their population in the Mediterranean are under threat.

He pointed out that globally classified as "less threatened," the common dolphin is listed as endangered in the Mediterranean.

Fawn and striped dolphins are labeled "less threatened," while the gray dolphin is tagged "vulnerable,” as per the data.

Human-induced stress factors, such as marine pollution habitat loss, decreased hunting resources and injuries caused by maritime traffic, contribute to their vulnerability, Iştipliler said.

