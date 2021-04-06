Doctors urge cancer patients to get vaccinated

  • April 06 2021 08:57:00

Doctors urge cancer patients to get vaccinated

ISTANBUL
Doctors urge cancer patients to get vaccinated

A top Turkish oncologist has urged cancer patients to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Gökhan Özyiğit, the head of the Turkish Radiation Oncology Association, said that their biggest concern is cases of advanced-stage cancer and cancer-related deaths will rise significantly in the coming years.

"We know that our citizens over the age of 65 experience difficulties in accessing special health services such as cancer treatment due to mandatory COVID-19 restrictions."

"Some of our patients refrained from going to hospitals due to COVID-19, even though they have complaints. As a result, the flow of patients in advanced stages of cancer increased and diagnoses were delayed."

He said the number of patients dropped significantly in the early months of the pandemic, especially those referred for radiotherapy.

"Since most of our treatments are not in the group that can be postponed, our radiotherapy services continued throughout the country during the coronavirus outbreak," he said.

Özyiğit stated that they were in constant touch with the health officials.

"All of our vital suggestions were welcomed by the relevant boards and included in the guidelines. Lastly, we made a joint application with the Turkish Medical Oncology Association," he added.

With the application, cancer patients became the priority group during vaccination, he said.

Furthermore, he said that cancer and COVID-19 are a deadly combination.

Turkey, Vaccine, onchologist,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ex-soldiers' declaration unacceptable: Erdoğan

    Ex-soldiers' declaration unacceptable: Erdoğan

  2. Rock tombs in ancient Kaunos face extinction threat

    Rock tombs in ancient Kaunos face extinction threat

  3. Ancient Assos astonishes with nature and culture

    Ancient Assos astonishes with nature and culture

  4. Opposition İYİ Party leader criticizes admirals’ declaration

    Opposition İYİ Party leader criticizes admirals’ declaration

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 32,456 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,529,601

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 32,456 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,529,601
Recommended
Turkey jails four over bombing that killed German tourists

Turkey jails four over bombing that killed German tourists
Montreux treaty red line for Turkey, says MHP leader

Montreux treaty red line for Turkey, says MHP leader

Turkish president, Qatari emir discuss relations over phone

Turkish president, Qatari emir discuss relations over phone

UN General Assembly head Volkan Bozkır visits Turkey

UN General Assembly head Volkan Bozkır visits Turkey
Asylum seekers rescued in northwest Turkey

Asylum seekers rescued in northwest Turkey
Turkey’s wetlands in danger due to illegal waste disposal

Turkey’s wetlands in danger due to illegal waste disposal
WORLD Lightning strikes to spark more Arctic fires: Study

Lightning strikes to spark more Arctic fires: Study

Lightning strikes inside the Arctic circle may double this century, sparking widespread tundra fires and increasing the risk of setting off the carbon time bomb held within permafrost, new research showed on April 5.
ECONOMY Turkeys e-commerce volume jumps 66 pct in 2020

Turkey's e-commerce volume jumps 66 pct in 2020

The volume of e-commerce in Turkey jumped 66 percent year-on-year to 226.2 billion Turkish liras ($32 billion) in 2020, the country's trade minister announced on April 6.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor

Fenerbahçe claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor

Istanbul powerhouse Fenerbahçe on April 5 secured a narrow 1-0 victory over struggling Yukatel Denizlispor to jump to second place in the Turkish Süper Lig.