Doctors stress mask usage amid rising respiratory infection cases

ISTANBUL

As the number of hospitalizations due to Covid-19 and influenza cases has risen sharply in recent weeks, doctors are warning the public to avoid crowded places, use masks, and get the flu vaccine to prevent contagion.

Recent increases in cases of Covid-19 and influenza have prompted concern among health professionals. Infectious Diseases Specialist, Prof. Dr. İftihar Köksal, noted, "We are seeing almost a doubling of cases. It's affecting not only adults but, unfortunately, also children."

Köksal explained, "A person can first contract Covid-19 and then influenza A, or vice versa. Unfortunately, this year, influenza A is not limited to the upper respiratory tract. In many cases, we observe it descending into the lungs, resulting in a severe clinical condition. Some patients need hospitalization due to increased oxygen requirements."

Experts emphasize the importance of seeking medical attention when symptoms appear, stating that early intervention can prevent the spread of the disease and positively influence its course.

Dr. Türkü Yağmur Nehir, President of the Association of Family Physicians Federation (AHEF), said, "Due to the increase in influenza cases, there's a significant rise in emergency clinic and primary care center visits. The system is struggling to cope. Patients can't find appointments, and queues are forming at primary care centers." Dr. Nehir stressed the importance of using masks, especially in enclosed and crowded spaces, to protect against viruses.