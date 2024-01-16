Doctors stress mask usage amid rising respiratory infection cases

Doctors stress mask usage amid rising respiratory infection cases

ISTANBUL
Doctors stress mask usage amid rising respiratory infection cases

As the number of hospitalizations due to Covid-19 and influenza cases has risen sharply in recent weeks, doctors are warning the public to avoid crowded places, use masks, and get the flu vaccine to prevent contagion.

Recent increases in cases of Covid-19 and influenza have prompted concern among health professionals. Infectious Diseases Specialist, Prof. Dr. İftihar Köksal, noted, "We are seeing almost a doubling of cases. It's affecting not only adults but, unfortunately, also children."

Köksal explained, "A person can first contract Covid-19 and then influenza A, or vice versa. Unfortunately, this year, influenza A is not limited to the upper respiratory tract. In many cases, we observe it descending into the lungs, resulting in a severe clinical condition. Some patients need hospitalization due to increased oxygen requirements."

Experts emphasize the importance of seeking medical attention when symptoms appear, stating that early intervention can prevent the spread of the disease and positively influence its course.

Dr. Türkü Yağmur Nehir, President of the Association of Family Physicians Federation (AHEF), said, "Due to the increase in influenza cases, there's a significant rise in emergency clinic and primary care center visits. The system is struggling to cope. Patients can't find appointments, and queues are forming at primary care centers." Dr. Nehir stressed the importance of using masks, especially in enclosed and crowded spaces, to protect against viruses.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() FM issues warning as Iran missiles grow spillover fears

FM issues warning as Iran missiles grow spillover fears
LATEST NEWS

  1. FM issues warning as Iran missiles grow spillover fears

    FM issues warning as Iran missiles grow spillover fears

  2. Blinken promises Zelensky US will sustain support for Ukraine

    Blinken promises Zelensky US will sustain support for Ukraine

  3. Somali president’s son fined 27,300 liras over deadly accident

    Somali president’s son fined 27,300 liras over deadly accident

  4. 'Europe must up its game' on AI: EU chief

    'Europe must up its game' on AI: EU chief

  5. WHO says Covid vaccines saved at least 1.4 mn lives in Europe

    WHO says Covid vaccines saved at least 1.4 mn lives in Europe
Recommended
Somali president’s son fined 27,300 liras over deadly accident

Somali president’s son fined 27,300 liras over deadly accident
Indian soldiers killed in Gallipoli campaign commemorated in Istanbul

Indian soldiers killed in Gallipoli campaign commemorated in Istanbul
MHP leader urges ‘calm line’ along Iraq border following PKK attacks

MHP leader urges ‘calm line’ along Iraq border following PKK attacks
NASA sets launch dates for Türkiyes first astronaut Gezeravcı

NASA sets launch dates for Türkiye's first astronaut Gezeravcı
Traffic accident kills 9 in country’s south

Traffic accident kills 9 in country’s south
Temperatures to rise in countrys west

Temperatures to rise in country's west
Italian, Turkish fashion designers to work on Enheduanna project

Italian, Turkish fashion designers to work on 'Enheduanna' project
WORLD Blinken promises Zelensky US will sustain support for Ukraine

Blinken promises Zelensky US will sustain support for Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised sustained U.S. support for Ukraine in a meeting Tuesday with President Volodymyr Zelensky, despite a row in the U.S. Congress on approving new funding.
ECONOMY OpenAI to launch anti-disinformation tools for 2024 elections

OpenAI to launch anti-disinformation tools for 2024 elections

ChatGPT maker OpenAI has said it will introduce tools to combat disinformation ahead of the dozens of elections this year in countries that are home to half the world's population.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".