Doctors perform groundbreaking heart surgery on young girl

Doctors perform groundbreaking heart surgery on young girl

BALIKESIR
Doctors perform groundbreaking heart surgery on young girl

Five-year-old Ekin Ada Işık was reborn after a miraculous surgery that involved removing her heart from her chest to remove a life-threatening tumor before transplanting the heart back to its place.

Ekin Ada was found to have a tumor in her heart at 32 weeks in the womb, which grew to the size of her heart by the time she was 5 years old. Last October, Ekin Ada underwent a meticulous surgery at Koç University Hospital poised to make its mark on world medical literature.

During the eight-hour surgery, Ekin Ada's heart was taken out of her chest and the tumor was removed on the operating table before it was transplanted back.

Explaining that it was impossible to operate with the heart in place due to the passage of a vital vessel through the tumor, Doctor Afksendiyos Kalangos emphasized that they chose to operate by removing the heart by taking a huge risk.

"Together with Doctor Yılmaz Zorman, we held our breath, separated the tumor from the heart muscle as if peeling onion skins. We found the thin, 1-millimeter coronary artery passing through the tumor and meticulously separated it from the tumor. We put the repaired heart back in place," Kalangos said.

Zorman, who said he had not encountered such surgery before, explained, "We did a literature review together and could not find a patient of this age with such a diagnosis who underwent successful surgery. A successful surgery and auto-transplantation in a child of this age are rare."

Explaining that Ekin Ada, who had the risk of sudden death due to rhythm disorders was in no condition to wait for a transplant, Zorman said, "If you transplant a heart from a cadaver, you have another healthy organ. In auto-transplantation, that is, transplantation from the patient himself, there is no other organ that you can replace in the slightest mistake."

doctors ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Xis corruption crackdown targets finance sector

Xi's corruption crackdown targets finance sector
LATEST NEWS

  1. Xi's corruption crackdown targets finance sector

    Xi's corruption crackdown targets finance sector

  2. Up to 15,000 dead in war-plagued Darfur town: UN

    Up to 15,000 dead in war-plagued Darfur town: UN

  3. NATO signs $1.2-billion artillery shell deal

    NATO signs $1.2-billion artillery shell deal

  4. MİT chief visits Iraq to discuss anti-terror cooperation

    MİT chief visits Iraq to discuss anti-terror cooperation

  5. MHP to kick off election campaign on Jan 28

    MHP to kick off election campaign on Jan 28
Recommended
Boat owners struggle to pay mooring fees

Boat owners struggle to pay mooring fees
Istanbul ranks third in Top 20 European Cities for Solo Travelers

Istanbul ranks third in 'Top 20 European Cities for Solo Travelers'
Fees to shoot films, ads at Cappadocia soar

Fees to shoot films, ads at Cappadocia soar
Skaters turn frozen Lake Çıldır into winter wonderland

Skaters turn frozen Lake Çıldır into winter wonderland
Scientists raise concerns over unclean water in quake zone

Scientists raise concerns over unclean water in quake zone
Extreme downpours in Hatay cause floods, damage fields

Extreme downpours in Hatay cause floods, damage fields
WORLD Up to 15,000 dead in war-plagued Darfur town: UN

Up to 15,000 dead in war-plagued Darfur town: UN

A single town in Sudan's war-ravaged Darfur region has seen 10,000 to 15,000 people killed since April, with paramilitaries allied with Arab militias potentially committing crimes against humanity there, according to a U.N. report on Jan. 22.
ECONOMY Xis corruption crackdown targets finance sector

Xi's corruption crackdown targets finance sector

Xi Jinping's crackdown on official corruption has ripped through a secretive missile force, the Communist Party elite, the national football team, and now risks hammering a finance industry already grappling with an economic slowdown.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".