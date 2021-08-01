Djordjevic becomes Fenerbahçe Beko's new head coach

Djordjevic becomes Fenerbahçe Beko's new head coach

Aleksandar Djordjevic was announced as Fenerbahçe Beko's new head coach on July 31.

"Welcome to family Coach Aleksandar Djordjevic!" the basketball team tweeted.

The Serbian coach, who signed a 3-year deal with the Turkish club, has coached many remarkable clubs including Bayern Munich and Panathinaikos.

The 53-year-old won the 2019 FIBA Champions League title with his latest club Italian Virtus Bologna.

He also won silver at the World Championship in 2014 with the Serbian national team.

Fenerbahçe Beko finished 2nd in the 2020-2021 season of the Turkish Basketball Super League with 52 points.

