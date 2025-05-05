Diyarbakır street to be renamed in honor of Önder

DİYARBAKIR

A street in the southeastern city of Diyarbakır's Çınar district will soon bear the name of Sırrı Süreyya Önder, the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) lawmaker who passed away on May 3 after an 18-day battle for his life following a heart attack.

A motion was presented during a council meeting of the DEM Party-run Çınar Municipality to rename Derman street in the Cumhuriyet neighborhood after Önder. The motion was unanimously approved by the council members.

Önder, who died May 3 in an Istanbul hospital from multiple organ failure, was known for his key role in peace negotiations.

His death has sparked an outpouring of tributes across Türkiye, with messages of condolences coming from various political factions.

Önder was part of a delegation that was actively engaged in peace talks with jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan at the time of his hospitalization.