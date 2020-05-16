Diyarbakır renovates terror-hit sites

DİYARBAKIR

Five years into a drive to restore a historical district in Diyarbakır province hit by attacks by the terror PKK

group, the Turkish government has renovated more than 20 historical monuments, including churches, a provincial official told Anadolu Agency.

Many of the historic sites were severely damaged in 2015 during attacks by the PKK terror group and approximately 4,500 families had to leave their homes due to the attacks.

After Turkish security forces completely cleared PKK terrorists from the Sur district, the government started to rebuild and restore the region.

The Turkish government built thousands of houses for displaced residents and renovated almost one dozen historical monuments.

Regional Director for Foundations in Diyarbakır Metin Evsin said 60 million Turkish liras ($8.68 million) was spent on renovation projects on 20 historical monuments.

He said some places of worship had been closed since 2015 due to the terror attacks

"Unfortunately, people could not have prayed in some historical places of worship due to the damages caused by terrorist attacks," he said but added the directorate plans to open historical places of worship where renovation

projects have been completed to residents after the coronavirus pandemic.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and European Union- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian branch.



