Diyanet conducts nationwide survey on mosque-goers

ANKARA

The Diyanet has completed a nationwide survey examining the views of mosque congregations across Türkiye, focusing on trust in the top religious body and personal levels of religiosity.

The 29-question survey conducted by the research company Sonar in March and April gathered responses from over 2,500 mosque-goers who attend daily and Friday prayers at 207 mosques.

Women accounted for 21.4 percent of participants, while 10 percent were between the ages of 18 and 22, and 20 percent were aged between 50 and 92.

The frequency of attendance varied, with 64.8 percent regularly performing Friday prayers, 29.8 percent performing the five daily prayers and 66.7 percent participating in Eid prayers.

Around 80 percent of respondents described religious officials as trustworthy and 5.7 percent expressing disagreement.

The survey also found that 72.6 percent considered the Diyanet reliable, while 3 percent did not find it reliable at all.

In terms of personal religiosity, 21.7 percent said they were “quite religious,” 65.5 percent identified as “religious,” and 1.6 percent said they were not religious. A majority, 87.6 percent, noted that they came from very religious families.