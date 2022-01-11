Divorce not possible via video call: Court ruling

  • January 11 2022 00:01:04

Divorce not possible via video call: Court ruling

ISTANBUL
Divorce not possible via video call: Court ruling

Turkey’s Supreme Court of Appeals has overturned the practice of receiving the statement of a partner residing abroad via video call during a consensual divorce case.

A Turkish couple, whose identities are undisclosed, applied to a local court through their lawyers after they decided to get divorced on the ground that they had been in conflict for a while.

Despite the divorce petitions signed by both parties, the judge wanted to take the statement of the plaintiff husband in an unusual way after it was learned that he was living abroad.

During the hearing, the judge decided to video call the man via WhatsApp and ruled for divorce following the call, giving the custody of children to the mother. Both sides appealed the decision later.

However, an objection to the decision came from the Justice Ministry and it demanded that the verdict be overturned “in favor of the law.” Thereupon, the case was sent to the Supreme Court.

In the decision, the Supreme Court pointed out that in order for the spouses to get divorced, the judge had to listen to the parties personally and conclude that their will was freely expressed.

It also underlined that the petitions considered in the decision of the local court were not signed by the couple, but by the couple’s lawyers.

The court accepted the objection made by the ministry, but unanimously decided that “the provision should be reversed in a way that will not change the outcome.”

ARTS & LIFE Roman-era tombs found around ancient Antandros

Roman-era tombs found around ancient Antandros
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul epicenter of Omicron cases, says health minister

    Istanbul epicenter of Omicron cases, says health minister

  2. Ankara becomes 4th test city in metaverse

    Ankara becomes 4th test city in metaverse

  3. Heat, rain records broken in 2021 in Turkey

    Heat, rain records broken in 2021 in Turkey

  4. Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

    Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

  5. Galatasaray parts ways with coach Fatih Terim after loss

    Galatasaray parts ways with coach Fatih Terim after loss
Recommended
Locals enjoy skiing in southeastern border town

Locals enjoy skiing in southeastern border town
Objects seized in op turn out to be real human heads

Objects seized in op turn out to be real human heads
Seven caught following fight between locals, migrants

Seven caught following fight between locals, migrants
Turkey reports 61,727 new coronavirus cases, 173 more deaths

Turkey reports 61,727 new coronavirus cases, 173 more deaths
Photos of lawmaker with PKK terrorist stir debate

Photos of lawmaker with PKK terrorist stir debate
Istanbul epicenter of Omicron cases, says health minister

Istanbul epicenter of Omicron cases, says health minister
WORLD Iran says Vienna talks progress thanks to all parties

Iran says Vienna talks progress thanks to 'all parties'

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said that efforts by “all parties” to revive the country’s 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers had resulted in “good progress” during talks in Vienna.
ECONOMY Unemployment rate steady at 11.2 percent

Unemployment rate steady at 11.2 percent

The unemployment rate in Turkey was 11.2 percent in November 2021, same as in the month earlier, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Galatasaray parts ways with coach Fatih Terim after loss

Galatasaray parts ways with coach Fatih Terim after loss

Galatasaray parted ways with coach Fatih Terim in the wake of another defeat in the Turkish Süper Lig.