Distressed father in Turkish Cyprus brought back amid virus

  • May 07 2020 10:00:44

Distressed father in Turkish Cyprus brought back amid virus

LEFKOŞA- Anadolu Agency
Distressed father in Turkish Cyprus brought back amid virus

A Turkish national working in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) whose son was hospitalized due to an accident in eastern Turkey requested permission to travel back amid coronavirus travel restrictions.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan answered the plea of Ali Çelik, who will return to Turkey on May 6 night by sea to reunite with his son currently in the province of Gaziantep.

"I am very grateful to my country and President Erdoğan for hearing my plea. I thank him and our Foreign Ministry for bringing me home," said Çelik.

The family's troubles began when Çelik's son suffered an accident on April 16.

Çelik believed that if he could make his voice heard, his country would support him.

"My child is in the ICU right now. His situation is slightly better. We're awaiting the day he wakes up," he said.

Çelik had been working as a construction worker in the TRNC, going back and forth between Turkey and Northern Cyprus. The last time he entered the TRNC was February 23.

When air and sea travel was banned due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, he could no longer make his way home.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines eyes resuming flights as of June

    Turkish Airlines eyes resuming flights as of June

  2. Turkey moving to ‘new normal’ under life-changing rules

    Turkey moving to ‘new normal’ under life-changing rules

  3. Turkey enters second phase of fight against COVID-19: Minister

    Turkey enters second phase of fight against COVID-19: Minister

  4. Full Moon shines over Istanbul

    Full Moon shines over Istanbul

  5. President Erdoğan files complaint against columnist over ‘coup’ row

    President Erdoğan files complaint against columnist over ‘coup’ row
Recommended
Turkey evacuates expats from 107 countries

Turkey evacuates expats from 107 countries

International community showing Turkey’s healthcare system as model: FM

International community showing Turkey’s healthcare system as model: FM
Palestine receives Turkish aid to stem coronavirus

Palestine receives Turkish aid to stem coronavirus
Turkish coronavirus patient in Sudan brought to homeland

Turkish coronavirus patient in Sudan brought to homeland

3rd shipment of Turkish medical aid arrives in Somalia

3rd shipment of Turkish medical aid arrives in Somalia

EU chief thanks Turkey for COVID-19 solidarity

EU chief thanks Turkey for COVID-19 solidarity

WORLD Global coronavirus deaths surpass 260,000

Global coronavirus deaths surpass 260,000

Global coronavirus-related fatalities exceeded the 260,000 mark on May 6, according to a running tally by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.
ECONOMY Islamic bank, Türk Eximbank ink $100 mln deal to aid SMEs

Islamic bank, Türk Eximbank ink $100 mln deal to aid SMEs

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and Türk Eximbank signed a syndicated murabaha (interest-free) deal of $100 million to finance small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and middle capitalization companies (MidCaps) in Turkey.
SPORTS Turkish football to restart on June 12 behind closed doors

Turkish football to restart on June 12 behind closed doors

Professional football leagues in Turkey, which were suspended on March 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic, are scheduled to resume on June 12 behind closed doors, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) chief announced on May 6.