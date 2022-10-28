Dispute between orthodox Russians, Ukrainians in Antalya

ANTALYA

A new dispute has occurred between the Russian and Ukrainian patriarchs in the southern province of Antalya as the citizens of both countries living in the city do not want to share the same churches.

Antalya, which hosts many migrants from both countries fleeing the Russia-Ukraine war, has also become one of the meeting areas of divisions within the Orthodox church.

The Antalya Orthodox Community, which was home to around 30,000 Russians even before the war, is one of the largest Christian communities in Türkiye.

Amid the war, the Orthodox population in the region has increased significantly with the Russians coming to Türkiye with an average of 80 flights per day and the Ukrainians, also fleeing the war.

In 2009, with the efforts of the Fener Greek Patriarchate, the Agios Alypios Church in Antalya was restored and opened to the use of the Orthodox community. However, in 2018, the patriarchate declared that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church came under its jurisdiction and granted autonomy, causing a gap between the Moscow and Fener patriarchates.

In 2019, following the consultations carried out by the Russian community’s representatives in Antalya with the Culture and Tourism Ministry, efforts to establish a new religious association affiliated to the Moscow Patriarchate began in the region.

Shortly after, two new churches were established in Antalya and its Alanya district.

Before the war, the church of Agios Alypios in Antalya served as a place of worship for all Orthodox people, while the tension between the two peoples changed the attitude of the community.



Though both countries’ flags are included in the sign at the entrance of the church and some Russians continue to use this place actively, many Ukrainians and Georgians do not want to share the same church with the Russians.

The Moscow Patriarchate is expected to take new steps in order not to lose its dominance in the region.