Disinflation program on track, says Mehmet Şimşek

Disinflation program on track, says Mehmet Şimşek

ISTANBUL
Disinflation program on track, says Mehmet Şimşek

The disinflation program is on track, continuing within a predictable framework, and will be implemented decisively, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.

“We believe that year-end inflation will be within the [Central Bank’s] forecast range. We are doing whatever is necessary to ensure this happens,” Şimşek said in a speech he delivered at the general assembly of the Banks’ Association of Türkiye on May 23.

This week, the Central Bank kept its inflation forecast for 2025 at 24 percent, while leaving its end-2026 forecast unchanged at 12 percent.

“We are facing limited deterioration in expectations, exchange rate pass-through has weakened,” Şimşek said, adding that financial conditions are tighter, and oil prices have dropped significantly.

These two factors are also driving inflation downward, according to the minister.

The annual inflation rate in Türkiye was 37.86 percent in April, down from 38.1 percent in March. The April rate was the lowest since December 2021, when it was 36.08 percent.

Meanwhile, a monthly survey by the Central Bank showed on May 23 that 12-month-ahead annual inflation expectations decreased by 0.5 points in May compared to the previous month to 25.1 percent for market participants, by 0.7 points to 41.0 percent for the real sector.

Households’ 12-month-ahead inflation expectations, however, increased by 0.6 points to 59.9 percent.

The proportion of households expecting a fall in inflation in the next 12 months, compared to the previous month, increased by 0.6 points to 27.8 percent.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan

Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan

    Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan

  2. A nomadic culinary journey: Alaz

    A nomadic culinary journey: Alaz

  3. France's Deneuve joins cinema figures on Gaza petition

    France's Deneuve joins cinema figures on Gaza petition

  4. Officials in talks with scientists to boost Anatolian leopard numbers

    Officials in talks with scientists to boost Anatolian leopard numbers

  5. US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack to serve as special envoy to Syria

    US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack to serve as special envoy to Syria
Recommended
Trump fires new 50 percent tariff threat at EU, targets smartphones

Trump fires new 50 percent tariff threat at EU, targets smartphones
Trump calls for 50 percent tariff on EU, starting June 1

Trump calls for 50 percent tariff on EU, starting June 1
Treasury sells $2 billion of 7-year Eurobond

Treasury sells $2 billion of 7-year Eurobond
Crude steel production surges 7 percent in January-April

Crude steel production surges 7 percent in January-April
IMF holds useful economic talks with new Syrian gov’t

IMF holds 'useful' economic talks with new Syrian gov’t
Argentina seeks to draw dollars out from under mattresses

Argentina seeks to draw dollars out from under mattresses
WORLD Judge temporarily halts Trump block on foreign students at Harvard

Judge temporarily halts Trump block on foreign students at Harvard

A judge suspended Friday the Trump administration's move to block Harvard from enrolling and hosting foreign students after the prestigious university sued, calling the action unconstitutional.
ECONOMY Trump fires new 50 percent tariff threat at EU, targets smartphones

Trump fires new 50 percent tariff threat at EU, targets smartphones

U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled his trade war with the European Union on Friday by threatening 50 percent tariffs, as Brussels reacted with a call for "respect."
SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿