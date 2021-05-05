Discussion on Bosnia’s integrity dangerous: Turkey

  • May 05 2021 14:55:59

Discussion on Bosnia’s integrity dangerous: Turkey

SARAJEVO
Discussion on Bosnia’s integrity dangerous: Turkey

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on May 5 that to bring the territorial integrity of Bosnia-Herzegovina into question would be dangerous for the region and entire Europe, while reacting on an informal policy paper floating around the EU circles that divides the Balkan nation along three ethnic lines.

“I would like to emphasize once again that such discussions are very dangerous not only for the region but also for the whole of Europe,” Çavuşoğlu told at a joint press conference with Bosnia-Herzegovina’s Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic in Sarajevo on May 5.

Çavuşoğlu paid a two-day trip to Bosnia-Herzegovina and met senior leadership in Sarajevo.

Çavuşoğlu’s visit to Sarajevo came after an informal EU policy paper proposed to carve up the Bosnia-Herzegovina’s federal structure, creating anger in the country. The policy paper suggests Bosnia’s majority-ethnic Serb parts should join Serbia, its Croatian parts should join Croatia, and its remainder to become an independent state for Bosnians. It added that Kosovo should also join with Albania to create another country.

Çavuşoğlu said he discussed the policy paper with Slovenian authorities during his visit to Ljubljana on May 4, informing that Slovenia had not owned and approved the policy paper. Turkey will always continue to support Bosnia’s territorial integrity and political unity, he said.

Describing his talks with Turkovic as constructive, Çavuşoğlu said, “Together with all our friends, we discussed how we could develop our politically perfect relations in different areas.”

He vowed Turkey’s assistance to Bosnia’s fight against the coronavirus would endure in the coming period, recalling that Turkey has already provided vaccines to Sarajevo. “We are working for vaccine supply. Our national vaccines will be in use soon too. Therefore, we will continue to support friendly and brotherly Bosnia and Herzegovina, within the bounds of possibility, with the supply of the vaccines we obtain in the future.” he said.

Diplomacy,

TURKEY Discussion on Bosnia’s integrity dangerous: Turkey

Discussion on Bosnia’s integrity dangerous: Turkey
MOST POPULAR

  1. Supermarkets in Turkey to sell only essential goods

    Supermarkets in Turkey to sell only essential goods

  2. Turkey hopes lockdown rescues tourism season

    Turkey hopes lockdown rescues tourism season

  3. Turkey weighing gradual reopening after lockdown

    Turkey weighing gradual reopening after lockdown

  4. Istanbul still on top of virus cases list

    Istanbul still on top of virus cases list

  5. Residents angry over pouring concrete on park’s floor

    Residents angry over pouring concrete on park’s floor
Recommended
Turkish president, Saudi king speak over phone

Turkish president, Saudi king speak over phone
Turkeys US envoy hosts iftar for religious leaders

Turkey's US envoy hosts iftar for religious leaders
Turkey, Egypt launch exploratory talks to normalize relations

Turkey, Egypt launch exploratory talks to normalize relations
Slovenia to back Turkey for EU membership

Slovenia to back Turkey for EU membership

Iraqs Foreign Ministry summons Turkish envoy

Iraq's Foreign Ministry summons Turkish envoy
Turkey to continue supporting Libya: Defense minister

Turkey to continue supporting Libya: Defense minister
WORLD COVID-19 lockdown rebel wins Madrid regional election

COVID-19 lockdown rebel wins Madrid regional election

Madrid's conservative regional leader won a landslide re-election on May 4, propelled to victory by her refusal to close down bars and shops during the COVID-19 pandemic.   
ECONOMY Turkey, Sweden eye stronger economic ties

Turkey, Sweden eye stronger economic ties

Turkey and Sweden on May 5 agreed to boost bilateral trade and investment.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes advance to EuroLeague semifinal

Anadolu Efes advance to EuroLeague semifinal

Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes on May 4 qualified for the 2021 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four, beating Real Madrid 88-83 in the game five of the playoffs.