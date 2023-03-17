Disaster reconstruction fund to be established

Disaster reconstruction fund to be established

ANKARA
Disaster reconstruction fund to be established

Discussions on the proposal to establish a Disaster Reconstruction Fund were held at the General Assembly of the Parliament and the proposal was enacted into law.

A Disaster Reconstruction Fund will be established in order to provide, manage and transfer the necessary resources to the relevant public institutions and organizations for reconstruction, infrastructure and pavement works in areas declared as disaster zones.

The board of directors of the fund will be chaired by the Treasury Minister and consist of the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister, the Energy Minister, the Agriculture and Forestry Minister, the Interior Minister, the Transportation and Infrastructure Minister and the president of Türkiye’s strategy and budget office.

The board will determine the projects to which resources will be transferred from the fund, the amount of resources to be transferred and the expenditure programs.

The procedures and principles regarding the structure and functioning of the fund will be determined by a regulation to be issued by the board.

The fund’s resources will consist of cash donations, aids, grants and loans from domestic and foreign sources; appropriations to be placed in the budget for this purpose, and financing and resources obtained from domestic and foreign capital and money markets that are exempted from all restrictions in the legislation of institutions and organizations.

For the projects decided by the board in accordance with the purpose of the law, resources will be transferred from the fund to the relevant institutions and organizations with the approval of the board, to be paid within the scope of the expenditure program.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE Ballot boxes to be set up in 15 more countries

Ballot boxes to be set up in 15 more countries
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ballot boxes to be set up in 15 more countries

    Ballot boxes to be set up in 15 more countries

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu pays condolence visit to Turkish Cyprus

    Kılıçdaroğlu pays condolence visit to Turkish Cyprus

  3. Turkish top diplomat to visit Cairo amid normalization efforts

    Turkish top diplomat to visit Cairo amid normalization efforts

  4. Mali gets new batch of drones from Türkiye

    Mali gets new batch of drones from Türkiye

  5. Poland to be 1st NATO member to give Ukraine fighter jets

    Poland to be 1st NATO member to give Ukraine fighter jets
Recommended
Ballot boxes to be set up in 15 more countries

Ballot boxes to be set up in 15 more countries
Kılıçdaroğlu pays condolence visit to Turkish Cyprus

Kılıçdaroğlu pays condolence visit to Turkish Cyprus
Turkish top diplomat to visit Cairo amid normalization efforts

Turkish top diplomat to visit Cairo amid normalization efforts
Parents protest against quake risk in front of risky school building

Parents protest against quake risk in front of risky school building
French foundation organizes concert to support quake zone

French foundation organizes concert to support quake zone
Int’l community should be more generous to Türkiye: UN envoy

Int’l community should be more generous to Türkiye: UN envoy
Casting lots for housing project in Istanbul begins

Casting lots for housing project in Istanbul begins
WORLD Mali gets new batch of drones from Türkiye

Mali gets new batch of drones from Türkiye

Mali took delivery of more aircraft from Russia as well as drones from Türkiye on March 16, according to an AFP correspondent.

ECONOMY Push for carbon-free hydrogen accelerates in US

Push for carbon-free hydrogen accelerates in US

A source of renewable and storable energy, hydrogen is experiencing a breakthrough in the United States after years of sluggish growth as Biden administration climate policies spark major investments.

SPORTS ‘Nazi salute’ by students during football match sparks debate

‘Nazi salute’ by students during football match sparks debate

A “Nazi salute” given by Üsküdar American Academy football players while celebrating their goal against the rival team from Ulus Jewish High School has sparked a nationwide debate.