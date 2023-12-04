Disabled teacher inspires students

KAYSERİ

After losing his hand in a fire accident in his childhood, Fethi Ahmet Öner devoted his life to teaching in the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri, inspiring his students with his life journey.

Öner lost his father in the eastern province of Elazığ when he was just 2 years old. In a fire that broke out in the house where he lived with his mother, he suffered severe burns on his body and face and lost his right hand. He used to wear gloves to school to cover the burns, and despite all the hardships, he did not give up and passed the university exam.

After graduating from Erciyes University's Department of Biology, he pursued a career in teaching. Serving in the profession for the last 21 years, Öner participated in many projects and set an example to his students with his life journey.

"When I was young, I met with a fire accident at home. I had burn scars on some parts of my body. I had surgery after surgery, and I was very worn out," he said.

"After I became disabled, my struggle for life increased even more. I have always lived with hardships throughout my life. I have always struggled to overcome prejudices in society. I have come this far by overcoming all kinds of obstacles," he added.

Explaining that he was very uncomfortable when he first started primary school because of expressions such as “his hand is burned,” Öner said, "What really hinders the disabled is the prejudiced people outside. At first, I only dreamed of becoming a biologist.”

“Why shouldn't there be a disabled governor? We can do everything when given the opportunity. As long as artificial obstacles are not created for us,” he stressed.

The Culture and Tourism Ministry also announced the launch of the "Kitap Artı" project to improve the speech, reading and analysis skills of hearing-impaired children and teenagers. The children's books on the Kitap Artı mobile application are translated by specialized and certified sign language translators.

According to the statement made by the ministry, the Kitap Artı mobile application was launched on Dec. 3, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, to contribute to a more effective educational and professional life for the hearing impaired.

The project, which aims to contribute to the development of reading habits of the hearing impaired, will help them comprehend all aspects of the Turkish sign language.