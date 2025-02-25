Director apologizes after actor's groping accusation

Director apologizes after actor's groping accusation

COPENHAGEN
Director apologizes after actors groping accusation

The director of a controversial movie about U.S. President Donald Trump's younger years apologized on Feb. 22 after admitting to an "over-familiar" gesture towards an actor who later complained of being groped.

Ali Abbasi, a Danish-Iranian filmmaker, said on X that he was "truly sorry" for his behavior at a party that followed the Golden Globes awards ceremony in Los Angeles in January.

Abbasi's biopic "The Apprentice," released weeks before last year's U.S. election, caused a stir with its unflattering representation of Trump, portraying him suffering erectile dysfunction and undergoing surgery for hair loss.

"I fully understand that my action made someone uncomfortable, regardless of my intent, and for that I am truly sorry," Abbasi wrote on social media of the groping incident.

He said that he "made an over-familiar gesture, a slap on the rear" to a male acquaintance with whom he considered he had a friendly relationship, but said it was "intended as playful and not in any sexual way whatsoever."

"I quickly realized I had misjudged the situation. I apologized to him on the spot, and the following day I made sure my apology was reiterated through my representatives," Abbasi said.

The director refuted an account in The Hollywood Reporter that his talent agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), had dropped him due to the allegation against him.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Prominent journalist Ahmet Sever dies at 65

Prominent journalist Ahmet Sever dies at 65
LATEST NEWS

  1. Prominent journalist Ahmet Sever dies at 65

    Prominent journalist Ahmet Sever dies at 65

  2. Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

    Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

  3. Top Russian diplomat Lavrov visits Tehran for talks

    Top Russian diplomat Lavrov visits Tehran for talks

  4. Syria convenes dialogue conference without YPG

    Syria convenes dialogue conference without YPG

  5. US funding pause leaves WHO's Gaza mission in limbo

    US funding pause leaves WHO's Gaza mission in limbo
Recommended
Thieves win $523,000 lottery using a stolen card

Thieves win $523,000 lottery using a stolen card
İzmir Ballet’s new production makes premiere

İzmir Ballet’s new production makes premiere
Does revival or retirement await James Bond at Amazon

Does revival or retirement await James Bond at Amazon?
Vatican thriller Conclave wins top prize in SAG Awards

Vatican thriller 'Conclave' wins top prize in SAG Awards
Journey through time on ballet stage

Journey through time on ballet stage
Christies first-ever AI sale angers some artists

Christie's first-ever AI sale angers some artists
WORLD Syria convenes dialogue conference without YPG

Syria convenes dialogue conference without YPG

Syria's new interim president pledged on Tuesday to ensure the state has a monopoly on weapons at a national dialogue conference on the country's future after Bashar al-Assad's overthrow.
ECONOMY Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

Vestel Ventures, the venture capital arm of Turkish electronics giant Vestel, has taken a stake in U.S.-based Splitvolt, which provides energy efficiency and electric vehicle charging solutions.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿