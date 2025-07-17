Diplomatic relations with Türkiye to be established: Armenian PM

YEREVAN
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that diplomatic relations with Türkiye will be established and the closed border will open, criticizing those in his country who oppose to normalize ties with Ankara.

“If Armenia doesn’t reconcile with Türkiye, what other alternatives are there? They’re talking about going to war with a country like Türkiye. Are they even aware of what they’re saying?” Pashinyan said during a press conference in Yerevan.

Stressing the positive outcome of his recent meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Pashinyan said, “All issues were discussed, from the opening of communications to the restoration of the historical Ani bridge.”

He acknowledged that no concrete steps were agreed upon, such as opening the land border, but stressed the importance of a long-term approach.

“Such complex and deep issues cannot be resolved with a single action. We need to build trust and prepare the public. But I have no doubt that we will reach that point: diplomatic relations will be established, and the border will be opened,” he said.

Pashinyan also addressed the U.S. proposal regarding the Zangezur corridor, suggesting it be placed under American supervision.

“All offers are evaluated within the framework of Armenia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and jurisdiction. No matter the term, whether outsourcing, leasing or investment, the process must respect these principles,” he said.

 

Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida
