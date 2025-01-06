Dikili-Lesbos Island ferry services to commence this year

İZMİR
Ferry services between the Greek island of Lesbos and the western Turkish city of İzmir's Dikili district will begin on May 16.

"The residents of the region will benefit from this new transportation service that links the two sides of the Aegean both economically and culturally,” Dikili Mayor Adil Kırgöz said in a statement, underlining their prolonged efforts to launch the initiative.

Kırgöz highlighted that the planned visits would provide a significant boost to tourism and commerce at the port town of Dikili, emphasizing that this visionary and friendly initiative would bridge the boundaries between the two nations.

Set to launch in cooperation with Istanbul’s seabus and fast ferry company, İDO, the service will allow citizens to purchase tickets online through the company’s official website.

The visa-on-arrival scheme for Turkish citizens visiting 10 Greek islands, including Lesbos, garnered significant interest last year, becoming a popular destination during the summer for Turks grappling with Schengen visa challenges.

Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure
