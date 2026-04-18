Digital trail, gun access in focus after Kahramanmaraş school attack

Digital trail, gun access in focus after Kahramanmaraş school attack

KAHRAMANMARAŞ
Digital trail, gun access in focus after Kahramanmaraş school attack

Flowers were laid at the entrance of Ayser Çalık Middle School.

Investigators are widening their focus to the attacker’s digital footprint and access to firearms after the school shooting in Kahramanmaraş, one of two rare back-to-back attacks that have shaken Türkiye this week.

The April 15 shooting at Ayser Çalık Middle School in the Onikişubat district left nine people dead — eight students and one teacher — while 13 others were wounded.

The inquiry is now examining the 14 year-old suspect’s online activity in detail.

Prosecutors earlier found a document dated April 11 on the teenager’s computer referring to carrying out a major act in the near future, while the latest reporting points to a broader network of online contacts and violent digital content that may help explain the lead-up to the attack.

In a social media video, a minor girl in Argentina who claimed to have known the suspect online said he had spoken about carrying out a school attack and that people around him had tried to dissuade him.

The girl says the teenager used the alias “Konata” online and that images circulated after the attack appeared to show him with firearms, as well as a police ceremonial cap with leather gloves, resembling a nazi officer.

Videos surfaced showing the suspect handling magazines during online broadcasts before the shooting.

The perpetrator was also struggling with gender identity issues and had difficulty adapting to social life, according to his social media posts.

Police earlier revealed that the teenager had used an image on his WhatsApp profile referencing Elliot Rodger, who carried out a deadly attack in the United States in 2014.

The attack has also intensified questions over how the teenager obtained multiple weapons.

He used guns belonging to his father, a retired police superintendent who was later arrested, while the investigators are continuing to examine photographs, videos and social media material linked to the suspect’s access to those weapons.

According to the father’s statement to authorities, the attacker had previously seen a psychologist and had been warned that he might have difficulties adapting to society, with recommendations for continued psychiatric follow-up.

Beyond the criminal inquiry, the shooting has triggered a wider security response.

Police presence has been increased around schools nationwide and Education Minister Yusuf Tekin met provincial education directors from all 81 provinces to review the incident and possible new measures.

Authorities opened investigations into dozens of social media users over threatening or inflammatory posts targeting schools after the Kahramanmaraş and Şanlıurfa attacks.

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