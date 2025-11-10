Didem Şekerel Erdoğan expands international role at NielsenIQ

ISTANBUL
Didem Şekerel Erdoğan, who has long led successful cross-continental initiatives within NielsenIQ, has been elevated to the managing director of the company’s Türkiye operations and the vice president of e-commerce for Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India.

With this new assignment, India has officially been added to her current scope of responsibilities, the company said in a statement.

In her expanded role, Erdoğan will lead and shape the strategies of NielsenIQ’s e-commerce teams across EEMEA and India.

Already overseeing Türkiye and more than 40 countries across Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Erdoğan is recognized for her innovative approach, pioneering vision in AI-powered data analytics and inspirational leadership, the statement said, adding that her new mandate further strengthens her role within the company’s global e-commerce operations.

“Customer satisfaction is our top priority. In my new role, in a sector I am deeply passionate about, I am ready to develop innovative solutions, achieve sustainable success and design not only today but the future — to help shape what comes next,” Erdoğan said.

