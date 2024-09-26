‘Diaries of Frida Kahlo’ to open in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The exhibition "The Diaries of Frida Kahlo," inspired by the Mexican artist's personal diaries, will open to art enthusiasts for the first time in Türkiye on Sept. 28 at the historic Grand Pera building as part of the Istanbul Cultural Road Festival.

Featuring both physical and digital elements, the exhibition offers a deep insight into Kahlo's inner world and artistic journey. Curated by Cengiz Ayyıldız and Koray Özdemir, with Ayşe Demirci and Dilay Duman as co-curators, the exhibition enables visitors to engage directly with Kahlo's thoughts, emotions and sources of inspiration reflected in her diaries.

Ayyıldız, in a statement to state-run Anadolu Agency, highlighted that the Cultural Road Festivals are among the world's leading events, expressing his satisfaction with being part of the festival. He emphasized that this is the first time the exhibition is being held both globally and in Türkiye.

“It's a very special project, to be realized in a very special venue. It is an experiential exhibition with both physical and digital works. There are new-generation technologies. We are actively using artificial intelligence, and there are interactive sections as well. It is not just a one-sided exhibition where visitors simply observe, it also 'communicates' with the visitors through special technologies,” he said.

Ayyıldız stated that in addition to information about Kahlo's life, the exhibition also offers a journey into her inner world, adding that the Culture and Tourism Ministry provided significant support for the project.

Project Director Koray Özdemir noted that they are excited to bring this project to life, saying, “Frida Kahlo is not only a great artist but also an important icon with her character, stance and accomplishments. Despite the great hardships she faced, she never gave up and turned them into creativity, reflecting them in her works. That’s why it is very exciting for us to be working on her project.”

Özdemir said this would be the first exhibition focusing on the artist's diaries, offering art lovers a unique experience, adding: “It is an interactive exhibition where people can immerse themselves in Frida Kahlo's diaries using innovative technologies. That’s why it is very exciting for us. We have been developing the content of this project for about two years, under a licensing agreement with the Frida Corporation. We wanted it to be different from all other examples around the world. This exhibition will give visitors a chance to get to know her more closely through her diaries.”

The exhibition, which is supported by many new-generation technologies, from AI-supported personalized interactive experience areas to digital installations, will be open until Oct. 26. The exhibition will also be on display in Antalya from Nov. 2 to 30.

Who is Frida Kahlo?

Born in Mexico in 1907, Kahlo had significant health issues throughout her life.

At the age of six, she contracted polio, which left her with limited use of one leg. At the age of 18, she survived a traffic accident but underwent 32 surgeries and was bedridden for a long time.

Encouraged by her family, Kahlo began painting. Her father installed a mirror on the ceiling of her room, allowing her to paint what she saw while bedridden.

Of her 143 works, 55 reflected the physical wounds she endured.

Despite her challenges, Kahlo remained strong and determined throughout her life, making a lasting mark on art history with her works that reflect Mexican culture and her powerful stance, particularly as an inspiration to women.