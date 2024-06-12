Diane Kruger, Jo Joyner to lead psychological thriller

LONDON
Diana Kruger and Jo Joyner are set to lead a new psychological thriller titled “Little Disasters” at Paramount+ U.K. and Ireland.

Based on the novel by Sarah Vaughan, the series will explore female friendships and motherhood through the lens of four women “with little in common apart from their due dates.”

Kruger will play Jess while Joyner plays doctor Liz. The quartet is rounded out by Shelley Conn as corporate lawyer Charlotte and Emily Taaffe as free-spirited Mel.

“When Jess takes her baby daughter to hospital with a head injury that she can’t explain, her close friend and on-duty A&E doctor Liz must make the excruciating decision of whether to call social services on her longtime friend,” reads the logline. “This decision sets in motion a chain of events that show how one moment can fracture and nearly destroy entire families and friendships.”

Also joining the cast are JJ Feild as Ed, who is rich but overstretched, and Ben Bailey Smith as Liz’s husband Nick. Stephen Campbell plays Rob, Mel’s husband.

“I think this series will offer a relatable story which examines the crippling judgement levied upon mothers by society,” said Kruger. “The story so wonderfully explores the fragility of reputation, with the rapid unravelling of Jess’ seemingly perfect life. I can’t wait to begin developing Jess’s character and explore the challenges of motherhood through her eyes.”

