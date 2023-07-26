DHL Group to acquire MNG Kargo

ISTANBUL
DHL Group has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of Turkish parcel delivery company MNG Kargo and its subsidiaries.

MNG Kargo is one of the leading parcel delivery companies in Turkey, where the parcel and e­commerce market is growing rapidly, DHL said in a statement on July 25.

“In addition to securing a leading position in this strongly developing domestic parcel market, this acquisition will create additional synergies for DHL Group, and its customers will benefit from unique logistics offerings within Türkiye as well as cross border through the collaboration of the various DHL divisions already present in Türkiye,” it added.

Mainly driven by a young, dynamic population with a high affinity for digital communication, the e-commerce market in Türkiye is expected to see double-digit growth in the coming years - significantly higher than in the EU markets, the statement said.

“Amongst others, Türkiye benefits from manufacturers' strive for a more resilient supply chain setup and already has an established strong manufacturing base, such as the e-commerce-driven textile industry.”

DHL Express inaugurated a new, state-of-the-art hub at Istanbul Airport in 2021, and only recently, DHL Global Forwarding announced it would be intensifying its cooperation with Turkish Cargo.

“MNG Kargo complements our business portfolio and will help further to strengthen our position in this sector,” commented Tobias Meyer, CEO DHL Group.

The acquisition of MNG Kargo will strengthen their network and help them connect their customers with the Turkish market, and vice versa, said Pablo Ciano, CEO DHL eCommerce.

The transaction is subject to merger control clearance by the Turkish Competition Authority as well as approval of the Turkish Information and Communications Technologies Authority.

