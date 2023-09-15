Development Road project to enter implementation phase soon: Turkish FM

ISTANBUL

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has expressed optimism about the progress of the Development Road project, which aims to connect a burgeoning port in Iraq to Türkiye, with hopes of moving into the implementation phase within a few months.

Fidan's remarks centered on a railway and highway initiative designed to link the Grand Faw Port in Iraq's Basra city, set to become the largest port in the Middle East, to Türkiye's southern border. The project will span around 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) and comprise roadways connecting to the southern Turkish port in Mersin.

The Turkish diplomat underscored the country's "crucial role in regional energy and transportation corridors" during his statement in Istanbul on Sept. 15, referencing the recent railway and maritime network agreement signed at the G20 summit held in India.

The deal involved representatives from India, the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union.

Fidan emphasized Türkiye's significance in such connectivity endeavors, asserting, "We have been open to any plan that encourages cooperation at a point where three continents meet. However, it should be known that it is not possible for the energy and transportation corridors in our region, without Türkiye's involvement, to be effective and sustainable."