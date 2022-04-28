DEVA Party’s move won’t affect 6-way alliance: Opposition

  • April 28 2022 13:26:00

DEVA Party’s move won’t affect 6-way alliance: Opposition

ANKARA
DEVA Party’s move won’t affect 6-way alliance: Opposition

A decision given by the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) to run alone in the next parliamentary elections will not affect the composition and principles of the six-party Nation Alliance, opposition officials have said.

DEVA Party chairman Ali Babacan declared on April 27 that his newly-founded party would run in the next parliamentary elections with its own name and logo, meaning DEVA Party officials will not run for parliament with the ticket of either Republican People’s Party (CHP) or the İYİ (Good) Party.

The move was interpreted a challenge against the ruling coalition, which amended the electoral law to make it difficult for smaller parties, such as the DEVA Party, the Future Party, the Felicity and the Democrat Party, all members of the Nation Alliance, to have a seat in parliament by obliging them to garner at least 7 percent of votes.

“We are fully loyal to the spirit of the opposition alliance. We support all the decisions taken by the alliance. And we will fully support the joint presidential candidate of the opposition,” DEVA Party deputy leader İdris Şahin was quoted as saying by the Turkish media.

A CHP official also said there was nothing wrong with Babacan’s decision. “It won’t affect our plans to work jointly for the polls,” said Engin Altay, deputy parliamentary group leader of the CHP.

“As stated by Mr. Babacan, there is no problem concerning the six-way alliance. We don’t see any problem for the continuation of our cooperation for our alliance and democracy,” he said.

Temel Karamollaoğlu, the chairman of the Felicity Party, also said, “It is very normal for any political party to run in the elections with its name and logo. This is not against the alliance.”

opposition parties, Turkey, Politics,

ECONOMY Central Bank lifts 2022 inflation forecast to 42.8 pct

Central Bank lifts 2022 inflation forecast to 42.8 pct
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey lifts indoor mask mandate

    Turkey lifts indoor mask mandate

  2. Karaca Island for sale for $24.3 mln

    Karaca Island for sale for $24.3 mln

  3. Erdoğan, Putin discuss prisoner exchange between Russia, US in Turkey

    Erdoğan, Putin discuss prisoner exchange between Russia, US in Turkey

  4. Erdoğan defends Turkish justice over Kavala verdict

    Erdoğan defends Turkish justice over Kavala verdict

  5. Record number of WWI grenades found at construction site in Turkey

    Record number of WWI grenades found at construction site in Turkey
Recommended
Electricity restored in Kılıçdaroğlu’s flat after a week of darkness

Electricity restored in Kılıçdaroğlu’s flat after a week of darkness
DEVA Party says it will run in 2023 elections individually

DEVA Party says it will run in 2023 elections individually
İYİ Party leader criticizes ruling for Osman Kavala

İYİ Party leader criticizes ruling for Osman Kavala
CHP lashes out at gov’t over Kavala verdict

CHP lashes out at gov’t over Kavala verdict
MHP leader slams HDP MP over Armenian bill proposal

MHP leader slams HDP MP over Armenian bill proposal
New coalition government in Turkish Cyprus approved

New coalition government in Turkish Cyprus approved
WORLD Israel backs US return to UNESCO: Blinken

Israel backs US return to UNESCO: Blinken

Israel, which withdrew from the UN cultural agency UNESCO with the United States over alleged bias in 2019, has no objections to a US return, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

ECONOMY Central Bank lifts 2022 inflation forecast to 42.8 pct

Central Bank lifts 2022 inflation forecast to 42.8 pct

Turkey’s Central Bank has lifted its annual consumer price inflation forecast for 2022 from 23.2 percent three months ago to 42.8 percent.

SPORTS Population of Trabzon triples as football fans flock to city

Population of Trabzon triples as football fans flock to city

All eyes will be on the Black Sea province of Trabzon this weekend as the city’s 800,000 population has already been tripled with the local football team’s fans flocking to the region from various parts of the country and Europe to celebrate the upcoming Turkish Süper Lig trophy after 38 years, locals have said.