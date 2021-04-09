Detention period of retired admirals extended

  • April 09 2021 10:53:00

Detention period of retired admirals extended

ANKARA
Detention period of retired admirals extended

The detention period of 10 retired admirals as part of an investigation into a declaration in support of the Montreux Convention has been extended for four more days.

The chief prosecutor overlooking the case has requested an extension of the detention period by four days on grounds of the abundance of digital materials seized within the scope of the investigation, the ongoing questioning, the continuation of the analysis on their phone calls and that the retired admirals’ statements have not been taken yet.

Turkey on April 5 detained them for signing a statement in support of the 1936 Montreux Convention, accusing them of conspiring against the constitutional order.

Before the arrest warrants were issued, the state-run Anadolu Agency said the prosecutor’s office had determined who initiated the open letter.

Those detained included Cem Gürdeniz, who is known for crafting Turkey’s new maritime doctrine called “Blue Homeland,” Alaettin Sevim, Ergun Mengi, Atilla Kezek, Ramazan Nadir Hakan Eraydın, Bülent Olcay, Kadir Sağdıç, Türker Ertürk, Turgay Erdağ and Ali Sadi Ünsal.

Retired admirals Engin Baykal, Cemil Şükrü Bozoğlu, Mustafa Özbey and Atilla Kıyat were notified to go to the police station and testify because of their age.

Anadolu Agency reported that they were notified once again to apply on Monday.

In their letter, 104 retired military personnel had voiced concern over the existing treaty, which they said, “best protects Turkish interests.”

The government’s approval last month of plans to develop a shipping canal in Istanbul comparable to the Panama or Suez canals has opened up a debate about Turkey’s commitment to the 1936 Montreux Convention.

The pact is aimed at demilitarizing the Black Sea by setting strict commercial and naval rules on passage through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits leading to the Mediterranean.

 

Kanal Istanbul, Erdoğan,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Harsher measures may be introduced as cases rise sharply in Turkey

    Harsher measures may be introduced as cases rise sharply in Turkey

  2. Hagia Sophia imam resigns, returning to academia

    Hagia Sophia imam resigns, returning to academia

  3. Protocol for von der Leyen conducted in line with EU’s suggestions: Minister

    Protocol for von der Leyen conducted in line with EU’s suggestions: Minister

  4. Erdoğan urges D-8 to trade in local currencies

    Erdoğan urges D-8 to trade in local currencies

  5. Turkey summons Italian envoy over remarks on Erdoğan

    Turkey summons Italian envoy over remarks on Erdoğan
Recommended
Egypt thanks Turkey for efforts during D8 presidency

Egypt thanks Turkey for efforts during D8 presidency
Erdoğan meets Kuwaiti foreign minister

Erdoğan meets Kuwaiti foreign minister
Turkish defense minister holds talks with British counterpart

Turkish defense minister holds talks with British counterpart
Turkey summons Italian envoy over remarks on Erdoğan

Turkey summons Italian envoy over remarks on Erdoğan
Artifacts on mosque’s wall fountain to be taken to museum

Artifacts on mosque’s wall fountain to be taken to museum
‘Istanbul’s Bosphorus under risk due to global climate change’

‘Istanbul’s Bosphorus under risk due to global climate change’
WORLD New AstraZeneca setbacks as countries scramble for vaccines

New AstraZeneca setbacks as countries scramble for vaccines

The fallout over the AstraZeneca jab persisted on April 8 with several countries halting its use among younger people, as nations raced to secure much-needed vaccines in the face of fresh virus surges.
ECONOMY Turkeys electricity trade volume up 53.3 pct in March

Turkey's electricity trade volume up 53.3 pct in March

The trade volume of Turkey's day-ahead spot electricity market increased by 53.3 percent in March compared to the same month of 2020, according to data provided by Turkey's Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST).
SPORTS Fenerbahçe falls 4 points behind Beşiktaş in Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe falls 4 points behind Beşiktaş in Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe fell four points behind Beşiktaş on April 8 after a 1-1 draw against Helenex Yeni Malatyaspor in a Turkish Süper Lig match.