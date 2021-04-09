Detention period of retired admirals extended

ANKARA

The detention period of 10 retired admirals as part of an investigation into a declaration in support of the Montreux Convention has been extended for four more days.

The chief prosecutor overlooking the case has requested an extension of the detention period by four days on grounds of the abundance of digital materials seized within the scope of the investigation, the ongoing questioning, the continuation of the analysis on their phone calls and that the retired admirals’ statements have not been taken yet.

Turkey on April 5 detained them for signing a statement in support of the 1936 Montreux Convention, accusing them of conspiring against the constitutional order.

Before the arrest warrants were issued, the state-run Anadolu Agency said the prosecutor’s office had determined who initiated the open letter.

Those detained included Cem Gürdeniz, who is known for crafting Turkey’s new maritime doctrine called “Blue Homeland,” Alaettin Sevim, Ergun Mengi, Atilla Kezek, Ramazan Nadir Hakan Eraydın, Bülent Olcay, Kadir Sağdıç, Türker Ertürk, Turgay Erdağ and Ali Sadi Ünsal.

Retired admirals Engin Baykal, Cemil Şükrü Bozoğlu, Mustafa Özbey and Atilla Kıyat were notified to go to the police station and testify because of their age.

Anadolu Agency reported that they were notified once again to apply on Monday.

In their letter, 104 retired military personnel had voiced concern over the existing treaty, which they said, “best protects Turkish interests.”

The government’s approval last month of plans to develop a shipping canal in Istanbul comparable to the Panama or Suez canals has opened up a debate about Turkey’s commitment to the 1936 Montreux Convention.

The pact is aimed at demilitarizing the Black Sea by setting strict commercial and naval rules on passage through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits leading to the Mediterranean.