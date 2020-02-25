Detention order issued for 15 over HDP Congress

  • February 25 2020 17:59:48

Detention order issued for 15 over HDP Congress

ANKARA
Detention order issued for 15 over HDP Congress

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office announced on Feb. 25 that it had launched an investigation into the fourth Ordinary Congress of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) after the party played a slideshow that featured photographs of imprisoned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Öcalan.

 Authorities issued warrants for the detention of 15 people, 14 of whom have already been detained.

 Procedures against the detainees were continuing at the Ankara Police Department, the office said.

 The HDP held its fourth ordinary congress on Feb. 23. During the congress, lawmaker Mithat Sancar replaced Sezai Temelli as one of the co-chairs of the party, while Pervin Buldan was reselected as a co-chair for a second term.

Along with the co-chairs, party delegates also elected members for other bodies like the Party Assembly, the Central Discipline Board and the 150-person Conciliation Board.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara on alert after plane lands due to suspicions of coronavirus among passengers

    Ankara on alert after plane lands due to suspicions of coronavirus among passengers

  2. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  3. Pilot of Pegasus airplane that skidded off Istanbul airport runway arrested

    Pilot of Pegasus airplane that skidded off Istanbul airport runway arrested

  4. Turkey bans import of e-cigarette products

    Turkey bans import of e-cigarette products

  5. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale
Recommended
HDP chooses Mithat Sancar as new party co-chair

HDP chooses Mithat Sancar as new party co-chair

Gov’t, MHP slam ‘new coup’ rumors

Gov’t, MHP slam ‘new coup’ rumors
Main opposition leader slams gov’t over economy

Main opposition leader slams gov’t over economy
Opposition İYİ Party leader urges gov’t to respond to regime attack in Idlib

Opposition İYİ Party leader urges gov’t to respond to regime attack in Idlib
CHP proposes five-article solution to Idlib standoff with Syria, Russia

CHP proposes five-article solution to Idlib standoff with Syria, Russia
Gov’t urgently to meet housing needs of earthquake victims: Minister

Gov’t urgently to meet housing needs of earthquake victims: Minister
WORLD Egypts former President Mubarak dies aged 91 after surgery

Egypt's former President Mubarak dies aged 91 after surgery

Former President Hosni Mubarak, who ruled Egypt for 30 years, died on Feb. 25 at the age of 91 after undergoing treatment in intensive care following surgery.
ECONOMY Hotel occupancy rate up in January

Hotel occupancy rate up in January

The hotel occupancy rate across Turkey reached 61.9 percent in January, up 6.4 percent from the same month last year, a hotel association said.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray beat Fenerbahçe 3-1 in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Feb. 23, ending its 20-year jinx at Kadıköy and pushing its archrival further down the standings.