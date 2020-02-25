Detention order issued for 15 over HDP Congress

ANKARA

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office announced on Feb. 25 that it had launched an investigation into the fourth Ordinary Congress of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) after the party played a slideshow that featured photographs of imprisoned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Öcalan.

Authorities issued warrants for the detention of 15 people, 14 of whom have already been detained.

Procedures against the detainees were continuing at the Ankara Police Department, the office said.

The HDP held its fourth ordinary congress on Feb. 23. During the congress, lawmaker Mithat Sancar replaced Sezai Temelli as one of the co-chairs of the party, while Pervin Buldan was reselected as a co-chair for a second term.



Along with the co-chairs, party delegates also elected members for other bodies like the Party Assembly, the Central Discipline Board and the 150-person Conciliation Board.