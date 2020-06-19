Details of limited weekend curfews due to exams revealed by ministry

  • June 19 2020 08:49:00

Details of limited weekend curfews due to exams revealed by ministry

ANKARA
Details of limited weekend curfews due to exams revealed by ministry

Turkey is setting restrictions on going out this Saturday and next Saturday due to university and high school entrance exams on those days, the Interior Ministry said on on June 18. 

There will be a general lockdown on June 20 and 27 between 9.30 a.m. and 3 p.m., said a ministry statement.

The lockdown will also be in effect on June 28 between 9.30 a.m. and 6.30 p.m.

People taking the exam and using public transport to get there as well as relatives dropping off the students will be exempt.

Municipalities will take necessary measures to prevent disruption in public transportation, with more service offered as needed, the statement said.

During the lockdown, bakeries, markets, grocery stores, and butchers will remain open, it said.

Workplaces that carry out activities related to the production, transportation and sales of medicines, medical devices, medical masks, and disinfectants will also remain open along with animal shelters, hotels, fuel stations, logistics companies and intercity public transports.

“The Health Ministry’s Science Board made a recommendation in order to create the necessary conditions for the exams. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has ordered a limited curfew to prevent the crowds forming on the streets during examination hours and spare the day only for the youth,” Fahrettin Koca wrote on Twitter on June 18.

Eight graders will take the High School Transition System (LGS) exam on June 20 and the Higher Education Institutions Examination (YKS) for university entrance will be held in three sessions on June 27 and June 28.

The first curfew in Turkey was declared April 11-12 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and was followed by subsequent ones in the recent weeks.

However, the government recently ended the lockdown as part of its normalization program.

Turkey fully prepared for high school entrance exam: Minister

Turkey has taken all preventive measures against coronavirus prior to the high school entrance exam (LGS) the education minister said on June 18. 

"The number of examination centers has been increased to around 18,000 from 13,000 because we want the students to be comfortable," Ziya Selçuk told Anadolu Agency Editors' Desk.

The number of invigilators has also been increased to 353,000 from 148,000 to provide better assistance to students, he added.

He said separate centers have been allocated for children who are quarantined due to coronavirus.

Prior to entering the examination hall, students will wear a new mask.

However, if they wish, they can remove the mask during the exam, Selçuk added.

In Turkey, any student who successfully completes eight years of basic education can go to high school by taking the LGS test.

School reports to be given online

“We want our students to receive their school reports from e-Okul (e-school) with their parents. We know that it is not right for millions of children to come to schools to take their reports. So we want them to receive reports on digital, electronic environments,” Selçuk said.

 He went on to say they will not show haste in reopening schools and risk a second wave of the outbreak.

"We are well-prepared to deal with all possible scenarios," he added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Man jumps into sea after refusing to pay ‘hefty’ bill at restaurant

    Man jumps into sea after refusing to pay ‘hefty’ bill at restaurant

  2. Turkey to impose limited weekend curfews due to exams

    Turkey to impose limited weekend curfews due to exams

  3. Details of limited weekend curfews due to exams revealed by ministry

    Details of limited weekend curfews due to exams revealed by ministry

  4. Turkish foreign minister ‘disappointed’ with Germany’s travel warning

    Turkish foreign minister ‘disappointed’ with Germany’s travel warning

  5. Turkey-Greece: Everything is on the chessboard

    Turkey-Greece: Everything is on the chessboard
Recommended
Former PM Binali Yıldırım says he won’t run for parliament speaker

Former PM Binali Yıldırım says he won’t run for parliament speaker
NATO to probe France-Turkey naval incident off Libya

NATO to probe France-Turkey naval incident off Libya
Top court rules rights violation for jailed former HDP co-chair, ex-CHP deputy

Top court rules rights violation for jailed former HDP co-chair, ex-CHP deputy
Syrian refugees hit harder amid COVID-19: Expert

Syrian refugees hit harder amid COVID-19: Expert

Indian mission to Turkey to mark International Yoga Day

Indian mission to Turkey to mark International Yoga Day
Ankara will work with Washington on Libya, says foreign minister

Ankara will work with Washington on Libya, says foreign minister

Turkey expects Iraq to cooperate in fighting PKK: Official

Turkey expects Iraq to cooperate in fighting PKK: Official
WORLD Global virus death toll passes 450,000

Global virus death toll passes 450,000

The number of people killed by coronavirus worldwide passed 450,000 on June 18, after the toll doubled in just a month and a half, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 1615 GMT.
ECONOMY Turkeys external assets at $225.8 bln in April

Turkey's external assets at $225.8 bln in April

Turkey's external assets hit $225.8 billion at the end of April, down 10.9% from the end of 2019, the Turkish Central Bank announced on June 19. 

SPORTS Fenerbahçe star Kruse unilaterally cancels contract

Fenerbahçe star Kruse unilaterally cancels contract

Fenerbahçe's German star Max Kruse declared he is "unilaterally" quitting the team, the Turkish football club said on June 18.