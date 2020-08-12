Deputy governor of Hatay province kills mother, brother

  • August 12 2020 15:56:00

Deputy governor of Hatay province kills mother, brother

HATAY
Deputy governor of Hatay province kills mother, brother

A deputy governor of the southern province of Hatay has shot his mother and brother dead in what is believed to be a family feud.

Tolga Polat killed his mother İkbal Polat and brother Altuğ Polat on Aug. 11 when the family gathered to discuss an inheritance sharing issue at their home in the Seyhan district of Adana province.

The father, Şeref Polat, who was also at the house at the time of the incident, was unhurt.

The family members met ahead of a scheduled court hearing related to the inheritance of properties and money, allegedly belonging to Şeref Polat.

However, the members of the family disagreed on how to share the inheritance. In the ensuing discussion, Tolga Polat killed his mother and brother with a gun, daily Hürriyet reported.

Police and paramedics arrived at the scene after the neighbors informed the authorities of the gunshots.

Tolga Polat turned himself in and was referred to the local police headquarters for questioning.

Turkey, murder,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Virus-related hospitalization down but severe cases rise in Turkey

    Virus-related hospitalization down but severe cases rise in Turkey

  2. Stricter virus measures likely to come into effect by September

    Stricter virus measures likely to come into effect by September

  3. Turkey wants to resolve problems with Greece through dialogue: Minister

    Turkey wants to resolve problems with Greece through dialogue: Minister

  4. Main opposition CHP gives support for Turkey’s policy in eastern Mediterranean

    Main opposition CHP gives support for Turkey’s policy in eastern Mediterranean

  5. How does Greek-Egypt deal endorse Turkey’s thesis in the Mediterranean?

    How does Greek-Egypt deal endorse Turkey’s thesis in the Mediterranean?
Recommended
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey

Woman dies after being set on fire by man in latest femicide

Woman dies after being set on fire by man in latest femicide
Nomadic women climb mountains every day to earn a living

Nomadic women climb mountains every day to earn a living
Rate of patient contacts to contract virus spikes in Turkey

Rate of patient contacts to contract virus spikes in Turkey
32 suspects held in anti-drug operations

32 suspects held in anti-drug operations
Turkish health minister calls on public to stay alert to virus

Turkish health minister calls on public to stay alert to virus
WORLD Three killed during Bengaluru violence over reported Facebook post

Three killed during Bengaluru violence over reported Facebook post

Three people were killed in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru after violence erupted between police and protesters over a reported derogatory Facebook post about the Prophet Mohammad, a senior police official said on Aug. 12.

ECONOMY World Bank urges monetary discipline on top of sound anti-pandemic efforts

World Bank urges monetary discipline on top of sound anti-pandemic efforts

Turkey should combine its success in containing the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic in the short-term with “monetary discipline” to achieve a sustainable recovery, the World Bank has said in its latest Turkey Economic Monitor report.

SPORTS Turkish swimmer aims to get medal at Para World Contest

Turkish swimmer aims to get medal at Para World Contest

A teenager born without a right arm and left leg started swimming for rehabilitation and succeeded in becoming a national swimmer by overcoming his fear of water.