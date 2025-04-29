Deputy FM to address ICJ on Israel’s legal obligations

Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yılmaz will deliver an oral statement at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on April 30 as part of advisory proceedings on Israel’s responsibilities in the occupied Palestinian territories.

U.N. General Assembly passed a resolution on Dec. 19, 2024, asking the ICJ to provide an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s actions in the occupied territories, including East Jerusalem.

The resolution focuses on Israel’s obligations under international law.

A total of 52 countries, including Türkiye, co-sponsored the resolution.

The ICJ invited the U.N., its member states and the Palestinian state to submit written and oral statements. Türkiye submitted its written statement on Feb. 27.

In total, 45 countries and international organizations have sent written submissions.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League and the African Union were also allowed to join the case after submitting formal requests.

The ICJ has scheduled oral hearings from April 28 to May 2.

During the hearings, 44 countries and organizations were expected to deliver oral statements.

Türkiye’s statement will be presented by Yılmaz on April 30 at 4 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT), diplomatic sources said.

The ICJ, located in The Hague, is the U.N.'s main judicial body. It settles legal disputes between states and gives advisory opinions on legal questions submitted by the General Assembly or other authorized U.N. bodies.

All U.N. member states are parties to the ICJ Statute and can bring legal cases before the court. However, only specific U.N. organs and agencies can request advisory opinions.

