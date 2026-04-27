Deposit interest rates reach highest level in seven months

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s deposit interest rates have surged to their highest level in seven months, following global inflationary pressures triggered by the war in Iran.

According to data from the Central Bank, the average interest rate on Turkish lira deposits with maturities of 1–3 months rose to 40.6 percent, marking the sharpest increase since mid-2025.

The upward trend has not been limited to deposits. Both consumer and commercial loan rates have climbed significantly. Central Bank figures show that consumer loan interest rates reached 50.1 percent, the highest level recorded, while commercial loan rates stood at 40.9 percent.

The data, covering the period from early 2025 to April 10, 2026, indicates that after a volatile trajectory, rates have once again returned to peak levels. Experts note that the Central Bank’s policy decisions and the inflation outlook will remain key drivers of interest rate movements in the coming months.

Analysts also highlight that while high borrowing costs persist due to monetary policy and liquidity conditions, deposits have emerged as a more attractive investment option.

Meanwhile, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed that in March 2026, when the Iran war weighed heavily on markets, lira deposits delivered the highest return among all investment instruments.

Adjusted for inflation, deposits provided a real monthly yield of 1.08 percent, making them the only investment option to generate positive returns during that period.