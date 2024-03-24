Dust storm from Sahara to hit Türkiye

İZMİR

A massive dust storm from the Sahara Desert is expected to shroud the country, with experts warning citizens, especially those with respiratory disorders, to take precautions.

Professor Dr. Doğan Yaşar, a climate scientist, cautioned that a period of intense dust transport will begin on March 25.

"Red-colored desert dust laden with iron particles will arrive in large quantities," he explained.

"While this dust fertilizes the soil and benefits agriculture, it can also trigger allergy symptoms like dry cough and sneezing, especially for people with asthma or other lung conditions,” he said.

Yaşar emphasized the importance of wearing masks during this period. "People with lung diseases should wear a particle-retaining mask for three weeks, if possible," he advised. "Regular masks can offer some protection as well."

"A single pine tree produces 12 billion pollen. Thus, during this period, pollen multiplies very intensively in the air. When we inhale this, we experience discomfort. It is especially dangerous for people with lung diseases such as asthma," he added.

The dust storm is a natural phenomenon that occurs annually, transporting around two billion tons of dust from the Sahara to various parts of the world. The professor highlighted the ecological benefits of this dust, which acts as a natural fertilizer. However, he cautions that the concentrated dust can irritate airways and exacerbate allergies.

While the dust storm may cause temporary inconveniences, Yaşar reassured citizens that there's no need for alarm.

"The dust benefits agriculture, but it's important to be aware of the potential health risks, especially for those with respiratory problems," he concluded.