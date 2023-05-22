DenizBank obtains financing from EBRD

DenizBank obtains financing from EBRD

LONDON
DenizBank obtains financing from EBRD

<br><br>Denizbank emekli promosyonu kampanyasını güncelledi. Emeklilikte Yaşa Takılanlar düzenlemesi ile birlikte emekli olmaya hak kazanan ve maaşlarını Denizbank’tan alacaklara ek promosyon ücreti ödenecek. Başvuru işlemleri mobil bankacılık, telefon bankacılığı ve şubelerden gerçekleşecek. Birden fazla emekli maaş alan emeklilere , ödenecek promosyon tutarı maaş tutarlarının toplamı dikkate alınarak hesaplanacaktır. Maaşını Denizbank’tan alacaklara promosyon ödemeleri nakit olarak yapılacaktır. İşte, Denizbank EYT promosyon kampanyası detayları

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing new funds of $143.25 million to Türkiye’s DenizBank in a financing package that prioritises green investments, women-led businesses and earthquake response.

The financing package is being made available through an investment under DenizBank’s existing Diversified Payment Rights programme, an established market instrument used by Turkish banks to raise long-term funding.

The funding will be under three of the Bank’s key frameworks: the Türkiye Green Economy Financing Facility, the Women in Business programme, and the Disaster Response Framework, which was set up in the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes that hit the country on 6 February, causing more than 50,000 fatalities and widespread damage in the affected cities, the EBRD said in a statement.

Some $88.25 million of the proceeds will be used for on-lending to companies investing in the green economy. The remaining funds will be split between two key purposes: $27.5 million will be directed towards women-led small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country, and another $27.5 million will be channelled to companies that are involved in relief and reconstruction work in the disaster zone.

This will be the EBRD’s first financing package to include a Disaster Response Framework component since the earthquakes shook the country, according to the statement.

The EBRD has announced an earthquake response package of up to €1.5 billion, including a sizeable €600 million share for partnerships with financial institutions.

WORLD Battle-weary Sudanese hope upcoming truce finally holds

Battle-weary Sudanese hope upcoming truce finally holds
LATEST NEWS

  1. Battle-weary Sudanese hope upcoming truce finally holds

    Battle-weary Sudanese hope upcoming truce finally holds

  2. Russia claims to have Bakhmut but Ukraine says battle not over

    Russia claims to have Bakhmut but Ukraine says battle not over

  3. Tens of thousands of Moldovans rally for EU membership

    Tens of thousands of Moldovans rally for EU membership

  4. Greece eyes new vote as PM to seek absolute majority

    Greece eyes new vote as PM to seek absolute majority

  5. Women are simply humans, says Portman

    Women are simply humans, says Portman
Recommended
Adidas to start selling stockpile of Yeezy sneakers

Adidas to start selling stockpile of Yeezy sneakers
NASA picks Bezos’ Blue Origin to build lunar landers

NASA picks Bezos’ Blue Origin to build lunar landers
Central Bank expected to keep rate stable this week

Central Bank expected to keep rate stable this week
Some 600,000 couples to spend big on weddings

Some 600,000 couples to spend big on weddings
Textile industry seeking to expand in Latin America

Textile industry seeking to expand in Latin America
Congress tourism in Istanbul booming again

Congress tourism in Istanbul booming again
WORLD Battle-weary Sudanese hope upcoming truce finally holds

Battle-weary Sudanese hope upcoming truce finally holds

Air raids, gunfire and explosions rocked Sudan's capital on Sunday ahead of a one-week ceasefire agreed by rival generals, the latest in a series of truces that have been systematically violated.

ECONOMY Textile industry seeking to expand in Latin America

Textile industry seeking to expand in Latin America

Turkish textile companies seeking to widen their global outreach are exploring opportunities in Cuba and the Dominican Republic.

SPORTS Rybakina sets sights on Roland Garros

Rybakina sets sights on Roland Garros

Elena Rybakina won the Italian Open on May 20 and promptly turned her attention to Roland Garros and the pursuit of a second career Grand Slam title.