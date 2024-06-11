Dengue, mosquito-borne diseases rising in Europe

STOCKHOLM
Cases of dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases are rising significantly in Europe as climate change creates warmer conditions that help invasive mosquitos spread, the EU's health agency warned on Tuesday.

In 2023, 130 locally acquired cases of dengue were reported in the region comprising the European Union (EU) plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway (EEA), compared to 71 in 2022.

This was a "significant increase" from the 2010-2021 period, when the number for the entire period was 73, the Stockholm-based European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said.

Imported cases were also on the rise, with 1,572 cases in 2022 and 4,900 in 2023, "the highest number" since the start of EU monitoring in 2008.

"Europe is already seeing how climate change is creating more favourable conditions for invasive mosquitos to spread into previously unaffected areas and infect more people with diseases such as dengue," ECDC director Andrea Ammon said.

"What we can see is that there is a connection between a higher temperature in summer, a milder winter and the spread of the mosquitos further in areas where they are not present right now," Ammon told a press conference.

For West Nile virus, 713 locally acquired cases were reported in 123 different regions in nine EU countries in 2023, and 67 deaths.

While the number of cases was down from 1,133 in 2022, the number of affected regions was the highest since 2018.

"It is widely anticipated that climate change will largely impact the spread of mosquito-borne diseases in Europe, for instance, through the creation of environmental conditions favourable for the establishment and growth of mosquito populations," the ECDC said.

WORLD NATO to adopt a new policy guide on counterterrorism at key summit

NATO to adopt a new policy guide on counterterrorism at key summit

NATO is expected to adopt a new policy guide on the fight against terrorism, one of the two main threats, along with Russia, against the alliance, during a major summit in July, the Hürriyet Daily News has learned.
ECONOMY Bodrum expected to welcome 1 mln visitors during Eid holiday

Bodrum expected to welcome 1 mln visitors during Eid holiday

Bodrum, the beloved tourist haven for both domestic and international visitors, is poised for a bustling Eid al-Adha period, with the population expected to swell to 1 million.
SPORTS Ali Koç reelected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç reelected as Fenerbahçe president

Businessman Ali Koç was reelected as the president of Fenerbahçe following an election held at the club's ordinary general assembly on June 9.
