Demirören Media High School to give scholarship

ISTANBUL – Demirören News Agency

Demirören Media High School, a vocational school that will train young journalists who will be well-equipped with skills to work in the media sector, will give scholarships to its successful students every month.

Scholarships will be given to students who score above a certain mark in the high school entrance exam (LGS).

A monthly success scholarship of 1,000 Turkish Liras will be given to those who get 500 points in the exam.

Those with points in the range of 485-500 will be given 750 liras per month, while those who have 470-485 points will be given 500 liras per month.

Located inside the complex of Demirören Media Group in Istanbul’s Bağcılar district, the school will impart education via two departments, “Journalism” and “Radio-TV” from the start of the new education season in September.

The students will be trained with a full syllabus from print media to digital media, from broadcasting to podcasting and from social media to the YouTube platform.

The students will study for five years, including a preparatory year, where native English-speaking teachers tutor, in classes with a maximum capacity of 15 pupils.

Those living outside Istanbul but opting to study in Demirören Media High School will be hosted in dormitories, where all food and transportation expenses will be covered by the school administration.

Demirören Media Group is Türkiye’s biggest media group, owning well-known dailies, Hürriyet, Hürriyet Daily News, Milliyet, Posta and Fanatik, and national broadcasters CNN Türk and Kanal D, a news agency – DHA, and a pay-TV platform, D-Smart.

The students will be able to learn the profession from professionals working in the group’s media outlets.

Some 30 students will be accepted to the Demirören Media High School in its first year.

Türkiye’s Education Ministry announced the results of the LGS on June 30, the exam was held on June 5.

In Türkiye, any student who successfully completes eight years of primary education can go to high school by taking the LGS test.