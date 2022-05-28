Demirören Media High School to accept students after June 5

  • May 28 2022 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Demirören Media High School, a vocational school that will train young journalists who will be well-equipped with skills to work in the media sector, will start accepting its first students after the high school qualification exam on June 5.

Located inside the complex of Demirören Media Group in Istanbul’s Bağcılar district, the school will impart education via two departments, “Journalism” and “Radio-TV” with the start of the new education season in September.
“The students will be trained with a full syllabus from print media to digital media, from broadcasting to podcasting and from social media to YouTube platform,” a statement by the group said on May 27.

According to the statement, students will study for five years, including a preparatory year for English training, in classes with a maximum capacity of 15 pupils.

Those living outside Istanbul but opting to study in Demirören Media High School will be hosted in dormitories, where all food and transportation expenses will be covered by the school administration.

Demirören Media Group is Turkey’s biggest media group, owning well-known dailies, Hürriyet, Hürriyet Daily News, Milliyet, Posta and Fanatik, and national boadcasters, CNN Türk and Kanal D, a news agency, DHA, and a pay-TV platform, D-Smart.

“Students will be able to learn the profession from professionals working in the group’s media outlets,” the statement said. “Some 30 students will be accepted in the first year.”

The Demirören Media Group and the Turkish Education Ministry signed a protocol in Istanbul on Oct. 7, 2021, to establish Demirören Media High School.

“As part of our cooperation, we will prepare our students for the sector together at Demirören Media High School. This cooperation is a first in its field,” Education Minister Mahmut Özer said while praising the project during his speech at the ceremony.

