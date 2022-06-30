Demirören Media High School awaits students

ISTANBUL

Demirören Media High School, a vocational school that will train young journalists who will be well-equipped with skills to work in the media sector, is ready to accept its first students.

“Journalists will be raised at world standards,” Atila Ertoğan, the school principal, said following the announcement of the results of the high school qualification exams on June 30,

“We are excited and happy. This high school is so different than the rest,” Nuran Çakmakçı, the Demirören Media Education Projects coordinator, added.

Located inside the complex of Demirören Media Group in Istanbul’s Bağcılar district, the school will impart education via two departments, “Journalism” and “Radio-TV” from the start of the new education season in September.

“The students will be trained with a full syllabus from print media to digital media, from broadcasting to podcasting and from social media to YouTube platform,” Ertoğan expressed.

Demirören Media Group is Türkiye’s biggest media group, owning well-known dailies, Hürriyet, Hürriyet Daily News, Milliyet, Posta and Fanatik, and national broadcasters CNN Türk and Kanal D, a news agency – DHA, and a pay-TV platform, D-Smart.

“Students will be able to learn the profession from professionals working in the group’s media outlets,” Ertoğan added.