Demand for apparel recovers, says business association

Demand for apparel recovers, says business association

ISTANBUL
Demand for apparel recovers, says business association

Foreign demand for Turkish apparel, which had slowed in the first half of 2024, began to recover in the third and fourth quarters, according to Ramazan Kaya from the Turkish Clothing Manufacturers’ Association (TGSD).

Demand from foreign countries was weak due to conflicts and economic troubles in Europe earlier this year, he explained.

“Demand in the third quarter somehow normalized and increased as inflation stabilized in Europe which boosted consumers’ appetite,” Kaya said.

The EU absorbs around 60 percent of the industry’s exports, while around 4 to 5 percent goes to the U.S. and the rest to Russia, the Middle East and other European countries, according to Kaya.

The Turkish clothing industry enjoys certain advantages such as its geographical proximity to Europe, logistics and supply security; however, when it comes to costs, the picture is different, Kaya said.

“Despite those advantages, potential buyers do not rush to Türkiye in droves… Vietnam, Cambodia, Bangladesh and recently India, have much lower costs than us. We have no chance to compete with them in terms of cost,” Kaya noted.

The annual value of the industry’s production is around $33.6 billion and Türkiye is the fifth largest producer in the ready-wear sector in the world, according to Kaya.

The sector reached a total sales size of $ 85.2 billion in 2023, including exports, domestic market sales, tourist spending and what is known as “luggage trade,” he said.

In the first 11 months of 2024, total sales amounted to $82 billion, Kaya noted.

He, however, predicts that the industry’s turnover is likely to shrink by 4 to 5 percent by the end of 2024 in line with the decline in the global ready-wear exports.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Senior Russian military official killed in Moscow blast

Senior Russian military official killed in Moscow blast
LATEST NEWS

  1. Senior Russian military official killed in Moscow blast

    Senior Russian military official killed in Moscow blast

  2. Main church of Knidos getting facelift

    Main church of Knidos getting facelift

  3. Once taboo, more Japanese women are brewing sake

    Once taboo, more Japanese women are brewing sake

  4. Crown of Thorns' returns to Notre Dame

    Crown of Thorns' returns to Notre Dame

  5. Kilitbahir Castle Museum to reopen in New Year

    Kilitbahir Castle Museum to reopen in New Year
Recommended
With Assad gone, Syrian pound starts to recover against dollar

With Assad gone, Syrian pound starts to recover against dollar
ChatGPT search opens to all users in challenge to Google

ChatGPT search opens to all users in challenge to Google
Palestinian economy facing unprecedented crisis: World Bank

Palestinian economy facing unprecedented crisis: World Bank
Via MonteNapoleone crowned most expensive shopping street

Via MonteNapoleone crowned most expensive shopping street
IFC invests $50 million in Küçükçalık Group

IFC invests $50 million in Küçükçalık Group
Budget posts 17 billion Turkish Liras of deficit in November

Budget posts 17 billion Turkish Liras of deficit in November
Sri Lanka president in India in first overseas trip

Sri Lanka president in India in first overseas trip
WORLD Senior Russian military official killed in Moscow blast

Senior Russian military official killed in Moscow blast

A senior Russian military official was killed on Tuesday when an explosive device hidden in a scooter went off outside a building in Moscow, investigators said.
ECONOMY With Assad gone, Syrian pound starts to recover against dollar

With Assad gone, Syrian pound starts to recover against dollar

The Syrian pound has begun to recover against the dollar after president Bashar al-Assad's ouster, moneychangers and traders have said as foreign currencies again became available on the local market.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿